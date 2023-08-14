How to Get Supercharger Mutator in Remnant 2

Within Remnant 2’s deep set of character-building opportunities, one important kind of item to consider is the Mutator. These are forms of equipment one can add to their primary weapons to make them even stronger. One such Mutator is the Supercharger Mutator, which is an absolute must-get if you’re going for a build focused around ranged attacking. Here’s how to acquire the Supercharger Mutator in Remnant 2.

Supercharger Mutator Location in Remnant 2

To acquire the Supercharger Mutator in Remnant 2, players will first need to have acquired the Dreamcatcher weapon. Once you have it, head to the Corrupted Harbor area of Root Earth and go to the lower floor’s docks. Follow along the docks to move into an area with the Escalation Protocol in the center and use the Dreamcatcher weapon to melee the Protocol and acquire the Walker’s Dream item.

Using this consumable will transport you to the Twilight Vale area in Root Earth, where you will be able to acquire the Supercharger Mutator after defeating Bane. This ranged weapon enhancement, in its base form, increases the charge speed of Bows and Fusion Rifles by 10%, while a fully upgraded version increases the charge speed by 30%. At its highest upgrade level, it can also offer a 15% increase in the chances of a critical hit with a charged Bow or Fusion Rifle hit.

That's how to acquire the Supercharger Mutator in Remnant 2.