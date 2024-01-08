how to get sunspot skin in fortnite

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 1 is still going strong, and with that has now come an extra shiny skin to add to your collection. If you’re looking to get the Sunspot skin and what comes with it in Fortnite, here’s how.

How to Unlock Sunspot Skin in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to pick up the Sunspot skin in Fortnite, you’ll have to buy it from the store for 1200 V-Bucks. That’s going to cost you a little less than $10 USD, however unless you’ve already got some V-bucks to spare, you’ll have to either buy two 1000 V-Buck packs or get 2800 for $22.99.

The skin itself comes as a part of the Solar Sweetheart set, so make sure that you’ve got enough V-Bucks to get the rest of the the set, which will cost 800 V-Bucks more than the skin. The skin will however come with the back bling, so you’ll get most of the set from just purchasing the skin itself.

What Comes in the Solar Sweetheart Set in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The entire Solar Sweetheart set consists of the Sunspot skin, the Stellar Striker pickaxe and the Nova Snackpack back bling. Keep in mind that with buying the standard skin, you’re also unlocking the LEGO variant that will be applied when you play LEGO Fortnite.

Not only do you get the regular and LEGO variants of the skin, each item in the set can be swapped between the Sunspot and Cold Fusion variants. The Cold Fusion version changes the color scheme from red and yellow to blue and white, so you can pick the one that fits that best with your style.

That’s about it for how to get the Sunspot skin in Fortnite. If you’re looking for more Fortnite guides like how to use Flowberry Fizz or when the next LEGO Fortnite update will be, be sure to keep checking back here.