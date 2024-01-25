How to Get Sujimon Gacha Tickets Fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

While the Like a Dragon/Yakuza games all have great side content, Infinite Wealth takes it a step further. The game has a whole Pokemon-esque side story called Sujimon, where you level up and battle enemies.

There is even a whole Gacha, so you can roll for new Sujimon, though it is very expensive. To get around that, you can get Gacha Tickets in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, and we know how to earn them quickly.

How to Get Sujimon Gacha Tickets Quickly

The base Gacha for Sujimon in Infinite Wealth is $100/pull, which isn’t exactly financially feasible in the game when you first unlock the Sujimon stuff. In light of this, you’ll want to focus on earning tickets, and there are a couple of good ways to do it.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

Fight Trainers Around Town

You’ll want to seek out Sujimon trainers around your rank. For instance, beating the Rookie trainer near Alo-Happy Tours will get you at least three Basic Sujimon Gacha Tickets.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

You can’t get tickets from sparring at a Sujimon Spot, but every single trainer will give you some if you win.

Follow Sujimon Storyline

Regular trainers don’t really drop Japan Sujimon Gacha Tickets, as that’s mostly all up to the game’s Discreet Four bosses. You can’t exactly rechallenge these as you are progressing the storyline, but you shouldn’t have too much trouble rushing through the first two.

Earning tickets only matters for so long before you are earning enough money in other side content and per fight to pay for rolls on your own comfortably.

This should help you if you struggling to get Sujimon Gacha Tickets in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. For more guides to help Ichiban thrive, check out our links below.