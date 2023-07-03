How to Get Such Dodge, so Mega Trophy in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Such Dodge, So Mega trophy is an achievement you can unlock in Final Fantasy 16 by performing three Precision Dodges while charging a single Megaflare. Although it sounds simple, this trophy presents some hidden difficulties for some players. If you’re having trouble obtaining this achievement, we have the perfect guide for you!

Final Fantasy 16 Such Dodge, So Mega Trophy

Before attempting to acquire the Such Dodge, So Mega trophy, I recommend mastering the Wings of Light ability so you can load your Megaflare spell to level 4. This will cost you 750 Ability Points, but you can regain those points by resetting the upgrade.

The enemy’s attack speed will be the biggest challenge you will encounter when trying to get this trophy. You must perform three Perfect Dodge consecutively before the Megaflare spell is fully powered up, and you only get around 25 seconds to do it. Unfortunately, most enemies have a long cooldown between each attack, and your helpful companions may also become annoying distractions during this attempt.

I initially tried obtaining this trophy by facing a Bighorn at Three Reeds, but its attacks were too slow. Next, I tried entering several fights with some groups of monsters, such as Hornets and Goblins. Sadly, I failed many times because Torgal usually drew most of their attention to him.

In the end, I had to find a Republican War Panther, which had quick attacks that I could dodge before the timer ran out. You can find this monster by teleporting to the Jaw Obelisk and following the path until you reach a short bridge. The wild cat will be accompanied by three Republican soldiers, and they will try to gang up on you.

If you have trouble performing a Precision Dodge, you can equip the Ring of Timely Focus to help you evade oncoming attacks. The game will pull out a QTE whenever you encounter evadable enemy hits, and you must press the dodge button before the timer runs out. I also tested the Ring of Timely Evasion, but I couldn’t perform any Precision Dodge while casting a Megaflare.

Now that you have obtained the Such Dodge, So Mega trophy, you can try unlocking other challenging achievements in the game. The next one you may want to attempt is the Never Coming Down trophy, where you must perform all three of Garuda’s skills while in midair.

