How to Get Strange Coins in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Many Destiny fans are fairly familiar with Strange Coins since they were a currency in Destiny 1. After Legendary Shards left, Legendary Strange Coins have made their return and are used with Xur once again. Here is how to get Strange Coins in Destiny 2.

Where Do You Get Strange Coins in Destiny 2?

In The Final Shape, Strange Coins can be earned by completing ritual activities like the Crucible, Vanguard Ops, and Gambit. Unfortunately, the newer Onslaught mode given to us a few months ago does not count, so you’ll have to stick to Strikes, Nightfalls, PvP, and Gambit for Strange Coins. The amount of Strange Coins you can obtain per match in these activities ranges from two to four.

If you’re doing PvE like Strikes and Nightfalls it will be around two. However, if you play and win a Gambit or Crucible match then you can earn around four. It should be noted that if you lose those matches then you’ll get only two of the potential four. With that in mind, it’s more effective to spend your time playing Crucible or Gambit, since the matches themselves tend to be fairly short.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

How to Use Strange Coins

You will want to save up a lot of Strange Coins too since a lot of what Xur sells requires double digits worth of them. Below you will see some example prices:

Ascendant Shard – 41 Strange Coins

Exotic Weapon Catalyst – 71 Strange Coins

Exotic Armor – 41 Strange Coins

Exotic Engram – 23 Strange Coins

Exotic Weapon – 23 Strange Coins

Legendary Weapon/Armor – 17 Strange Coins

Beyond the items Xur now sells that are listed above, Xur also sells a Favor of The Nine buff that gives a stackable chance at receiving an extra Strange Coin whenever you do earn one. This buff can be bought multiple times and costs 47 Strange Coins each time. It’s up to you if the upfront cost will benefit you in the long run.

