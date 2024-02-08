If you’ve been diving into the intense RPG since its launch in early 2024, you may be wondering how to get Silver Centrum in Granblue Fantasy Relink. It’s one of the best enhancement items in the game, but it’s incredibly hard to come across. In this guide, we’ll help you get and use this specific item.

How to Get Silver Centrum in Granblue Fantasy Relink

The only way to get Silver Centrum in Granblue Fantasy Relink is to earn it as a reward for completing specific side quests.

Fortunately, there are over 20 quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink where Silver Centrum can drop as a reward. However, there are only two quests where it drops as a guaranteed reward:

The Final Report

Saga Grande: Happily Ever After

Both of these quests involve fighting the game’s final boss all over again. Therefore, actually obtaining Silver Centrum is something only endgame players can do, so you’ll likely want to be at the max level before attempting it.

There are plenty of other side quests that come with a chance of dropping Silver Centrum, but only the two above are guaranteed. As such, replaying them over and over to harvest as much as possible is your wisest move.

How to Use Silver Centrum



In Granblue Fantasy Relink, Silver Centrum is required to upgrade much of your late-game equipment, from weapons to armor. To do so you’ll need to head to the Blacksmith as usual, then search for the array of upgrade options available.

The most useful utility for Silver Centrum is uncapping the star potential of rare weapon variants. It doesn’t work for all weapons, but if you have a four-star weapon in the Draconic, Class Champion, Cosmos, Dark Opus, Astral, or Ultima categories, it can get them to five stars.

Outside of upgrades, Silver Centrum can also craft Ultima weapons outright, which are some of the very best in the game. Alongside weaponry, it can also uncap existing Providence, Optimus, and Arcarum summons, as well as craft new Recharge Drafts.

That’s all for this guide! For more, check out whether the Granblue Fantasy Relink demo progress carries over. We’ve got even more guides below, too.