Do Granblue Fantasy: Relink Demo Rewards Carry Over? Answered

The highly anticipated JRPG just got an exclusive PS5 demo recently and fans are eating up the fast-paced co-op battles. Some of the demo’s boss battles can take a while to overcome, so it might be helpful to know what rewards stay with you into the main game. Do Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo rewards carry over? We’re here to explain all the rewards and progress you’ll keep for the full game.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Demo Rewards for Full Game

Image Source: Cygames via Twinfinite

The story progress you made in the demo will not carry over to the full game in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

That said, demo players will get a few goodies. The only things that carry over into the full game are the four rewards after completing the Story and Quest modes. None of the loot, experience, or story progress carries over from the demo into the full game. This means that scouring the map for money and extra crystals and sigils won’t stay with you when the full game releases on Feb. 1.

All Rewards From the Demo

Image Source: Cygames via Twinfinite

The free PS5 demo features three different modes: Tutorial, Story, and Quest. Tutorial doesn’t give any rewards since it just functions as an overview of how the game’s systems work. Story mode confers one reward after finishing the linear snippet from the main game’s story. Quest mode features three quests in a series of boss battles, each giving one reward upon completion.

Here’s the full list of rewards from the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo:

Story Mode: Potion Hoarder II sigil

Quest – Bash the Goblin Horde: Three Fortitude Crystal (S)

Quest – Worried about Papa: Health I

Quest – Golemology 101 Desert Golems: Attack Power II

Thankfully, you can earn these rewards regardless of the difficulty setting you choose or the evaluation rating you get after completion. Additionally, the three Quest rewards can be obtained through co-op play or solo.

Now you know what Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo rewards carry over into the main game. There’s a lot more JRPG news and features that we cover here on Twinfinite, so check it out!