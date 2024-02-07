What is the Granblue Fantasy Relink Max Level?

If you are wondering if there is a max level cap in Granblue Fantasy Relink, the answer is yes. But it’s tough to get there, and even the veteran players will have to do their best to achieve it. Let’s see what the max level is in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

What is the Max Level in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

To get straight to the point, the max level cap in Granblue Fantasy Relink is 100 for every character. When it comes to weapons, the max level for any weapon is 150.

Experience shows that the majority of players will manage to reach the top level just before the endgame. Make sure that’s the case with you too, because the enemies and bosses that come at you in the endgame are mostly above level 100.

Even though the fact that endgame enemies are stronger than you doesn’t seem fair, there are actually a couple of ways to get your character and their weapon to the desired level. First of all, each character in Granblue Fantasy Relink has Mastery Trees, where you can enhance your skills by using the Mastery Points.

Mastery Tree in Granblue Fantasy Relink

The Mastery Tree is divided into four different skill trees:

Offense Tree

Defense Tree

Collections Tree

Overmastery Tree

The Offense and Defense Trees are used to unlock new skills after you finish the main story and dive into the endgame. On the other hand, the Collection Tree and the Overmastery Tree are there to help you to unlock and upgrade your weapons even further.

Another way to make your weapon more deadly is to Awake the Ascension Weapon after it reaches level 150. Don’t forget though that Awakening of the Ascension Weapon is an expensive task. But some would say it’s totally worth it, since it significantly raises the weapon’s stats.

Finally, to boost your character’s stats in Granblue Fantasy Relink, make sure to spread Mastery Points in a balanced manner. That means that you shouldn’t spend them all at once on, let’s say, the Offense Tree. The trick is that if you favor any of the trees more than others, that will affect the other ones significantly.

To summarise, yes, there is a max level cap in Granblue Fantasy Relink, but the game is far from over when you reach it. The most important thing is to constantly do all the activities that will increase your attributes even further. That will eventually make you strong enough to challenge even the toughest enemies in the endgame.