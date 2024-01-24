How to Get Shroud Core in Enshrouded

Adventure games will challenge you to find various rare resources in your playthrough, and some will be scarce, especially in the early game. In Enshrouded, that resource is the Shroud Core, so we compiled a detailed explanation of how to get them and where to use them. Check it out below.

How to Find a Shroud Core in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are two main sources of Shroud Cores in Enshrouded: elite enemies and crafting. Since these methods of acquisition are so different and have distinct prerequisites, here is an explanation for each one.

Kill Elite Enemies

One of the first quests you get in the game, Clear The Elixir Well, will have you fight an elite enemy called the Fell Thunderbrute. This is just one of the many elite shroud enemies you will encounter, and each one will drop a Shroud Core. Also, Shroud Wells and Shroud Roots are a great source of XP, so challenge them whenever you can.

Craft It via the Alchemist

Contrary to elite enemies, crafting is by far the most reliable source of Shroud Cores in Enshrouded. But before you start crafting them, you must rescue the Alchemist and summon him to your base. Afterward, you can craft Shroud Cores for 10 Shroud Spores and 10 Shroud Liquids each.

What to Craft With a Shroud Core in Enshrouded

Most of the Shroud Cores you acquire will go into upgrading your Flame Altars around the map. However, you can also use them to craft magical utility items, magic storage chests, and other magical equipment.

Finding Shroud Cores and using them in Enshrouded should now be easy peasy for you. If this guide was helpful and you want to learn more about the game, check out the guides we linked below. The ones about how to get different early-game resources are especially useful.