How to Get Shogun Palace (Japanese) Buildings in LEGO Fortnite

There are plenty of sweet building styles that you can choose to set for your village in LEGO Fortnite, but none stand out quite like the Shogun Palace builds. If you’re trying to bring some culture into your village, here’s how to get the Japanese-style buildings in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Unlock Shogun Palace Builds

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In order to unlock the Shogun Palace building styles in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to start a village in the Frostlands biome – aptly named for being extremely cold and snowy. You won’t be able to make the Japanese-style buildings unless you’ve placed down a Village Square and leveled it up once.

The more you level your Frostlands village, the more of the Shogun Palace style buildings and build parts you’ll be able to use. This won’t carry over upgrades if you’ve already upgrading a different village, so you will have to start over from the beginning. If you’ve already upgraded a village before, you should have many of the resources that you’ll need to do it again.

Once you’ve got the Japanese-style builds unlocked, you can use them wherever you want to in your world. You don’t need to be in that village to be able to build the Shogun Palace buildings, but you won’t be able to build anything different until you’ve further upgraded your Frostlands village. If you’d rather build your palace near a lava cave instead, you’re free to do so as you please.

How to Build Shogun Palace in LEGO Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got your Frostlands village leveled up high enough, you can start building some Japanese-style buildings in your LEGO Fortnite world! The main materials that you’ll need to build these are going to be wood, vines and granite, all of which are generally pretty common to find. You might need to leave the Frostlands to get the wood because you’ll mostly find Frostpines around, but you can get both wood and vines from the bushes in snowy areas.

You’ll be given the option to build not only full-on Palace builds, but you’ll be able to use some of the decor and materials to incorporate into the rest of your buildings. You’ll unlock Shoji walls, Kawara roofs and ornamental ridge decorations, along with various interior decorations like stools and flooring. You can use all of these to spruce up any of your regular builds with a little extra flair.

That’s all there is for getting the Shogun Palace building style in LEGO Fortnite. The Frostlands will drain your health quickly if you’re not prepared for it, so be sure to settle your village swiftly and get somewhere warm. For more guides on LEGO Fortnite like how to make your friends key holders or how to move buildings, check back here.