How to Get Romantic Garden Pack for Free in The Sims 4

Just occasionally The Sims 4 offers amazing discounts and free stuff to add to your Sims inventory. Right now you can download a free Romantic Garden stuff pack and fill your Sims garden with beautiful Victorian floral pieces and stonework.

Find out below how to get the Romantic Garden Pack for free in The Sims 4.

How to Download the Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff Pack for Free

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Previously the My First Pet pack was given out to Sims 4 players for free and now another Stuff Pack has been given a huge 100% discount. Sims 4 players on PC and Mac can grab the Romantic Garden pack for free via their EA App or Origin for Mac.

To get your own free pack use the app search function to look for ‘Romantic Garden’. Click the Stuff Pack and then click Download. Once the pack has downloaded you can restart your game and see everything from the Romantic Garden pack available in Build Mode and in Create A Sim!

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Inside the Romantic Garden pack are Victorian garden statues, arches covered in ivy, and mossy outdoor furniture. You will also receive a wishing well to throw coins into, and a huge fountain to splash around in! You can even add soap for an extra bubbly good time if you are feeling playful. Add some florals and florishes to your wardrobe with a few sweet pieces of clothing and romantic hairstyles.

There is no news on how long this pack will be free in the store so grab it now while you can!

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Is the Romantic Garden Stuff Pack Free on Console?

Unfortunately it looks like this is a PC and Mac exclusive freebie. Console Sims 4 players won’t be able to download the Romantic Garden Stuff Pack for free. But who knows, maybe this will change at some point in the future! Keep your eye on the Sims 4 social media or check back here for updated news.

That's all you need to know about getting the Romantic Garden Stuff Pack for free in The Sims 4.