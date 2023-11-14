How to Get Ritualist Scythe Melee Weapon in Remnant 2 Awakened King

As you might expect with The Awakened King DLC, there are new items and weapons to find if you explore. While you must also fight through the game’s randomness, getting some weapons requires solving a small puzzle.

In the case of the Ritualist Scythe melee weapon, you might have it without even realizing it.

Where to Find the Ritualist Scythe Melee Weapon

From The Awakened King’s Forlorn Coast starting point in Losomn, you might (it’s random, after all) have the Forgotten Commune side dungeon (marked by a white diamond about the door on the map). This area doesn’t have a boss to fight, but there are a couple of boss-like encounters.

Befouled Altar

There are two Befouled Altar encounters in the Forgotten Commune. A distinct purple aura marks them, but they won’t activate immediately when you get close. Instead, you can start the encounter by shooting one of the corpses attached to the wood to start the fight. These aren’t easy, as enemies will quickly pour in, and you must deal with them and the boss simultaneously, or they won’t stop spawning.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

When these are done, one will drop the Scythe Blade, and the other will drop the Scythe Hilt. The Befouled Altar that gives you the Hilt is in the back of this area, so once you have collected it, you can leave.

Ritualist Scythe

Once you have collected both items, open the Scythe Hilt in Inspect View.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

While on this screen, start rotating it around. You’re looking for the sweet spot that will open up an Interact prompt at the bottom of the screen.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Pressing the button/key shown with Interact will play an animation where the Scythe Blade slots into the Scythe Hilt, and they combine to become the Ritualist Scythe melee weapon. With this new melee weapon in your arsenal, you can run back to Ward 13 and upgrade it. For more Remnant 2 Awakened King and weapon guides, check out our links below.