Enshrouded offers various items to improve the build of your in-game character. Some items enhance combat skills, while some boost spellcasting. Among them, there is a special ring you can acquire. Here is our guide on how to get Ring of Rapacity in Enshrouded.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Ring of Rapacity in Enshrouded

You can find Ring of Rapacity in Enshrouded on a skeleton hidden under a stone next to the Mill in Willow Crush. To locate Willow Crush, look for a town between the Ancient Spire of Revelwood and the Ancient Spire of Springlands.

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

In case you haven’t discovered the Ancient Spire of Revelwood yet, there are two alternative spots that can help you get to Willow Crush. The first one is the Lone Thistle, southeast of the town, and the second is Westcott, on the southwest. They are both close to the location where Ring of Rapacity is.

When you get to Willow Crush, search for the Mill. It’s located on a platform, above ground, and there are stones all around it. Next to the Mill, there is a pile of stones. Mine it with your pickaxe until you get to the floor level. That’s where you’ll find the skeleton you must loot in order to obtain the Ring of Rapacity.

How to Find Ring of Rapacity

Reach the Ancient Spire of Revelwood

Continue south until you see the Ancient Spire of Springlands in the distance

Go to Willow Crush

Find a large machine in the northeastern part of the town

Mine a pile of rubble to reach the Ring of Rapacity

Image Source: Keen Games via Twinfinite

What is Ring of Rapacity in Enshrouded?

If you’re wondering about the purpose of the Ring of Rapacity in Enshrouded, you should know that it’s a helpful tool, that will allow you to never run out of Mana again. It gives players instant Mana regeneration, so you can cast any spell you like at all times.

When it comes to stats that this ring brings with itself, that includes +20% Mana regeneration and -20% Mana penalty. Basically, if you want to maximize your ability to regenerate Mana, and to be able to spray your spells all over the place, then the Ring of Rapacity is just the item you need.

That’s all there is to know about how to get Ring of Rapacity. For more Enshrouded guides on Twinfinite, check the best Tank build, Ancient Spire locations, or how to set up a dedicated server.