Best Enshrouded Tank Build

Enshrouded players have a choice when they are in the process of upgrading their in-game character. Depending on your playstyle and preferences, you can build the stats to suit them. That’s why you should read our guide on the best Tank build in Enshrouded.

Best Tank Build In Enshrouded

If you prefer hand-to-hand combat over magic and casting spells, then Tank build is the right choice for your character. That’s exactly why you should pay special attention to damage, heal, and resistance stats when you build and upgrade to the maximum Tank level that’s possible.

Note that the most important thing about building the Tank characters in Enshrouded is that you ensure that their gear is resistant and strong enough to inflict damage at the same time. The best combination is high endurance and respectable damage skills.

Best Gear for Tank Character in Enshrouded

Gear Best Choice Ring Commander Ring (health booster) Boots Spellbinder Boots (keeps health and stamina on a high level) Pants Eagle Eye Trousers (increases resistance to any type of attack) Helmet Guard of the North (boosts health and stamina) Chest Armor Warden Chest Plate (adds XP to armor and health) Gloves Guard of the North (increases the damage you deal to enemies) Shield Shield of Light (increases overall resistance)

Best Skills for Tank Character in Enshrouded

When it comes to which skills are best to nurture and build on if you are a Tank character, the main thing you should remember is that the main focus is on combat, resistance to damage, and healing.

In combat, look to add skills such as Merciless Attack or Evasion Attack. One increases the damage you deal to enemies after a successful parry and the other gives you an opportunity to immediately strike back after you dodge an attack.

Because you chose a hand-to-hand combat style, make sure that your character’s healing skills are on a respectable level, considering you’re gonna endure some heavy strikes. For example, Battle Heal enables you to gain some HP after a successful critical strike. With Healer and Healer 2 skills, you increase the amount of health you get from using healing spells.

Some other useful skills you can add to your Tank character in Enshrouded are Runner (fast moves), Blink (instead of dodging, you disappear for a few seconds and then reappear behind your enemy), and Power Parry, which improves your counter ability.

Best Weapons for Tank Character in Enshrouded

Primary Weapon The Wailing Blade (Sword that deals all types of base damage) Elemental Weapon Light Forged Axe (deals a significant amount of fire damage) Shield Furrial Plane Ward (increases parry and resistance ability)

There you have it, with the best armor, skills, and weapons listed above, you can now build a formidable Tank character. Don’t forget that your role as such is to always be on the front lines, endure the heaviest enemy hits, and eliminate as many enemies as you can to clear a path for yourself and your allies.

For more Enshrouded guides on Twinfinite, check how to set up a dedicated server and how to play with your friends.