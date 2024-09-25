Image Credit: Bethesda
Rengoku in Anime Vanguards, also called "Renguko" in the game
Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox
Category:
Guides
Roblox

How to Get Rengoku in Anime Vanguards

Unlock the Flame Roblox Hashira.
Image of Ben Williams
Ben Williams
|

Published: Sep 25, 2024 04:30 am

Want to know how to get Rengoku in Anime Vanguards? With the game’s 0.5 update, there is only one way to get the legendary Demon Slayer character as a Roblox unit, who is officially called “Renguku” in the game. Luckily, this quick and easy Anime Vanguards guide has all you need to know.

How Do You Get Rengoku in Anime Vanguards?

The Spider Forest raid in Anime Vanguards to get Rengoku, also called Renguko
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Anime Vanguards players can get Rengoku as a reward for completing Act 4 of the Spider Forest raid. This is incredibly rare, though, with a mere 1% drop chance each time you complete the raid.

However, you can double your chances to 2% if you get a Fortune Catalyst in Anime Vanguards. This special item is exclusively made to increase Rengoku’s chance of being dropped.

Each Fortune Catalyst is a one-use item. This means if you use one and still don’t get Rengoku as a reward, you’ll have to use another to get the same 2% drop rate.

How to Evolve Rengoku

To evolve Rengoku into his evolved Anime Vanguards form, Renguko (Purgatory), you need to take specific items like the Slayer’s Cape, Gold, and Essence Stones to the Evolve NPC, which is at the top-right of the hub world. The complete list of materials is as follows:

  • Gold x15,000
  • Green Essence Stone x40
  • Pink Essence Stone x13
  • Rainbow Essence Stone x4
  • Red Essence Stone x14
  • Slayer’s Cape (Purchased for 600 Red Webs at the Raid Shop)
  • Yellow Essence Stone x14

To get the Slayer’s Cape in Anime Vanguards, you need to go to the Raid Shop and purchase it for 600 Red Webs.

Now you know all about Rengoku / Renguko in this Roblox game, find out what rewards you can get using the latest Anime Vanguards codes. While you’re here, check out the Anime Vanguards tier list to find out which units are the best.

