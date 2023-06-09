How to Get Pottery Sherds & What to Do With Them in Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang

With Trails & Tails now a part of Minecraft, it ushers in new features such as archaeology, where you can “dig” for materials called Pottery Sherds. They’re not rare by any means, but you’ll find they’re quite difficult to see due to their design. With this guide on how to get Pottery Sherds and what to do with them, it’ll all make sense.

How to Obtain Pottery Sherds in Minecraft

Getting your hands on Pottery Sherds in Minecraft means finding one of two new blocks: Suspicious Sand and Suspicious Gravel. Unfortunately, both blocks are almost identical to their normal counterparts—”almost” being the keyword here.

Suspicious Sand is arguably easier to see. It features a slightly darker and grainier texture. You’ll notice that many of the pixels are darker shades of yellow, especially in the mind.

Due to gravel already being darker, Suspicious Gravel all but blends into its normal gravel. It does take the same approach such as darker shades of gray and brown, with the center being darker.

As difficult as it is to see the difference between the two, encountering them a few times does help commit them to memory. You’ll find plenty of the blocks around ocean ruins, trail ruins, desert pyramids, and desert wells.

If and when you do find either, you’ll need a special tool. Isn’t it obvious? A brush! That’s the archaeologist’s most sacred tool. With a single Feather, Copper Ingot, and Stick, you’ve got what you need to make one. Keep some copper ingots on hand for make armor trims later!

Approach the Suspicious Sand or Gravel and press the ‘Use Item/Place Block’ button to gently brush away the layer until some Pottery Sherds appear.

What to Do With Pottery Sherds in Minecraft

With a few Pottery Sherds in Minecraft, you might notice some aren’t the same. There exist 20 different pictures, like Angler, Blade, Prize, Friend, and many more.

What you do with them is create decorative pots, using four sherds to create a single pot. The fun part is that you can mix and match Pottery Sherds—no two have to be the same. This means you can have a decorative pot featuring four different pictures. How cute!

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get Pottery Sherds and what they’re for in Minecraft. Be on the lookout for camels as they’re one of the new animals added to Trails and Tales. For more related content, you’ll find more guides and features using the links below!

