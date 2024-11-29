Whether you feel like a king or queen, there is no better way to do that than getting a coveted crown in a game. With the latest addition to the collection of crowns, many players are wondering how to get the Platinum Domino crown in Roblox. Keep reading and we’ll tell you what you have to do.

How To Get Platinum Domino Crown In Roblox

On the bright side, you don’t need to complete any challenge or collect mass amount of items to get your hands on this item. Instead, all you have to do is buy one of the more expensive Robux bundles, the one costing 24k Robux, which sets you back $199.99 (or the equivalent in your local currency).

Image source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Here are the steps to get the Platinum Domino Crown in your inventory:

Go to the Roblox home page.

In the top right part of the screen, click on the “coin” symbol, the Robox symbol.

The first bundle offered by the website should show you already the Platinum Domino Crown.

If you want to have the item in your inventory, go ahead and purchase the bundle.

Note that if you refund the bundle, you will lose the crown.

Image source: Roblox via Twinfinite

As a way to see if you are ready to invest that kind of money, you can click on the crown before buying the bundle. This will take you to a separate page where you can click on “try on” to see how the crown looks on your character.

What is the Platinum Domino Crown in Roblox?

The Platinum Domino crown is a mere cosmetic item, part of a selection of headwear that, in the last few years, Roblox has been releasing. The Platinum Domino variant was released on November 19, and the website describes it as “a sleek metallic crown with a signature domino piece. The platinum finish gives it a cool, modern look that stands out from the crowd.”

