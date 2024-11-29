Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
How to Get Platinum Domino Crown in Roblox - roblox characters together
Category:
Guides
Roblox

How To Get Platinum Domino Crown In Roblox

Ready to crown yourself?
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Nov 29, 2024 07:41 am

Whether you feel like a king or queen, there is no better way to do that than getting a coveted crown in a game. With the latest addition to the collection of crowns, many players are wondering how to get the Platinum Domino crown in Roblox. Keep reading and we’ll tell you what you have to do.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Platinum Domino Crown In Roblox

On the bright side, you don’t need to complete any challenge or collect mass amount of items to get your hands on this item. Instead, all you have to do is buy one of the more expensive Robux bundles, the one costing 24k Robux, which sets you back $199.99 (or the equivalent in your local currency).

The Platinum Domino Crown
Image source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Here are the steps to get the Platinum Domino Crown in your inventory:

  • Go to the Roblox home page.
  • In the top right part of the screen, click on the “coin” symbol, the Robox symbol.
  • The first bundle offered by the website should show you already the Platinum Domino Crown.
  • If you want to have the item in your inventory, go ahead and purchase the bundle.
  • Note that if you refund the bundle, you will lose the crown.
The Platinum Domino Crown.
Image source: Roblox via Twinfinite

As a way to see if you are ready to invest that kind of money, you can click on the crown before buying the bundle. This will take you to a separate page where you can click on “try on” to see how the crown looks on your character.

What is the Platinum Domino Crown in Roblox?

The Platinum Domino crown is a mere cosmetic item, part of a selection of headwear that, in the last few years, Roblox has been releasing. The Platinum Domino variant was released on November 19, and the website describes it as “a sleek metallic crown with a signature domino piece. The platinum finish gives it a cool, modern look that stands out from the crowd.”

That’s all we have for you on how to get the Platinum Domino Crown in Roblox. For more, check out the latest Strinova codes plus our tier list, and our Anime Vanguards tier list. That’s alongside a Rise of Kittens tier list, Gym League codes, and Jule’s RNG codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
twitter