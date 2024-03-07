how to get new GTA Online Cluckin' Bell heist vehicles

One of the most hotly anticipated features of GTA Online was the heists that were added to the game after release. The newest GTA Online update brings a new heist and some new vehicles to use for the job. Here’s how to get the new Cluckin’ Bell heist vehicles in GTA Online.

What Vehicles Were Added in the GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell Heist?

Image Source: Rockstar Games

For the update that dropped on March 7, Rockstar has added three new vehicles to use for your criminal master plans. These vehicles are the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire Interceptor, a Cluckin’ Bell edition of the Vapid Benson, and the Canis Terminus which looks a whole lot like a Jeep Wrangler.

Although none of these vehicles are high-intensity sports cars, they do provide a glimpse into the kind of work that you’ll be performing in the new heist. There will be features of stealth and subterfuge, but that new cop car looks like it’ll be used for some good, old fashioned brute force.

How to Unlock Cluckin’ Bell Heist Vehicles in GTA Online

Image Source: Rockstar Games

In order to unlock these new vehicles for purchase, you’ll have to do a bit of heist setup work. However, it’s important to remember that you have to be the leader of your group in order to unlock the vehicles, so don’t expect to join someone’s group as a tagalong and be rewarded with the new wheels. If you’ve got a group of friends who all want to unlock the vehicles, you’ll have to run through the missions multiple times with each person being the leader at least once.

In order to unlock the ability to purchase the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire Interceptor, you’ll just have to complete the first prep mission in the new Cluckin’ Bell heist. This won’t give you the car for free, but you can go to Warstock Cache and Carry to purchase it online for $4,065,000.

On the other hand, if you want to unlock the Vapid Benson in its Cluckin’ Bell livery, you’ll have to reach the final of five prep missions for the heist and complete it as the leader of the group. Afterwards, you can make your way back to the Warstock Cache and Carry website to buy the truck for $513,750.

The final new vehicle is actually not related to the new Cluckin’ Bell heist, but it’s tied to the previous Chop Shop update. The Canis Terminus will be available to purchase with no extra prerequisites from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,877,500, and that’s just for anyone who’s got enough money to swing it. There isn’t any special livery on this one, but it should provide some solid off-road power for your arsenal.

That’s all there is regarding how to unlock the new vehicles for the GTA Online Cluckin’ Bell heist. For more GTA guides, be sure to check out some of our other posts like the best cars for drag racing or how to perfect your animal photography.