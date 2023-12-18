How to Get Menacing Emote in Blade Ball

Looking to get the Menacing Emote in Blade Ball? This ever-popular Roblox game from Wiggity remains one of the most popular on the entire platform, with new features constantly added. The Menacing Emote is one of those recent additions, but how do you actually get it? Let’s find out.

How to Get Blade Ball Menacing Emote

Currently, there is no way to get the Menacing Emote in Blade Ball. This rare emote was temporarily available thanks to an update, but a patch on December 17, 2023 removed it from the game.

This is bound to be frustrating news to Blade Ball fans. Emotes are a surprisingly integral part of the gameplay loop, more than most other Roblox games. The offers a range of emotes to use, akin to Fortnite, with Menacing being one of the most sought-after.

As confirmed on the official game Wiki, an update from December 17 eliminated the chance of the Menacing Emote randomly popping up. That means that as things stand, there’s no way to access it in-game. However, its existence within the game files—and its popularity among fans—means we should see it returning soon.

Prior to this, you could get the Menacing Emote in Blade Ball as the day 14 reward of the login freebies roster. Only the most dedicated players ended up with it in their inventories, making its removal even more sour.

Why Was the Blade Ball Menacing Emote Removed?

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

One thing that’s still unclear is Wiggity’s motivation for taking the emote out of the game in the first place. It could well be an inadvertent glitch, but we’ll have to wait and see for any future updates for that to be communicated.

Until then, this particular emote is exiled from Blade Ball. You’ll have to make do with the existing roster!