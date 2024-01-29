There are plenty of Pals to be hunted in Palworld, but there are only a handful that are considered to be truly powerful or useful.The Dark-type Maraith is one of them. So with that in mind, here’s how to get Maraith in Palworld.

Palworld Maraith Location

First off, Maraith is a nocturnal Pal in Palworld. This means that you can only catch it during nighttime, so don’t bother looking for it in the day. Maraith is largely located in the northwestern region of the map, as indicated in the screenshot down below, courtesy of the folks over at Palworld Interactive Map:

Image Source: Palworld Interactive Map

With it being in an icy area, make sure you at least have the Tundra armor set equipped to protect yourself from the cold.

Maraith is a great Gathering and Mining Pal, so it’ll be a good fit for any of your bases. In addition to that, it can also be ridden, and it applies Dark damage to your attacks while mounted. This makes it a fantastic combat option as well, so it’s a pretty versatile Pal you can make use of in any situation.

How to Breed Maraith

If you don’t want to catch Maraith yourself in Palworld, you can also breed it. Listed below are all of the available parent combinations in the game:

Lifmunk and Celaray

Foxparks and Melpaca

Gumoss and Direhowl

Sparkit and Melpaca

Jolthog and Caprity

Jolthog and Eikthyrdeer

Rooby and Rushoar

Both Foxparks and Melpaca can be caught pretty early on in the game. Once you’re able to start breeding your Pals, you can use those two as your parent combination to get your very own Maraith. Of course, while breeding can take time, this also lets you produce multiple Maraiths, allowing you to farm for one with your ideal skills and perks.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Maraith in Palworld. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.