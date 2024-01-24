How to Get & Make Fluffy Pal Bed in Palworld

In Palworld, Beds are essentially to ensuring the Pals at your base stay as happy and healthy as possible. With placement of Beds, your Pals can rest up to recover HP or from sickness. While you’ll start out with access to Straw Pal Beds, though the upgrade to Fluffy Pal Beds will make all the difference in the long run. We’ve got all the information you’ll need for how to get and make Fluffy Pal Beds, so follow along below.

Crafting Fluffy Pal Beds in Palworld

In Palworld, your little buddies around your Base will be restricted to sleeping on Straw Pal Beds for quite a while. However, upon reaching Level 24 in the game, you will unlock a bunch more recipes for certain objects and facilities, including the Fluffy Pal Bed. The Fluffy Pal Bed is a worthwhile upgrade to make for your Pals, as it will improve the amount of HP and SAN recovered while resting or sleeping, which in turn will improve their work output for tasks around your Base.

To unlock the Fluffy Pal Bed recipe, you will need to reach at least level 24 in Palworld and have a few Technology Points to spend. You can then head into the Technology Points menu, and unlock the recipe from here, which will now make it show up in the build menu when pressing the B key.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To build a Fluffy Pal Bed, you will need to have the required materials on hand, and then select it from the build menu. The materials needed to build a Fluffy Pal Bed are as follows:

Cloth x 10

Wood x 30

Nail x 5

Fiber x 10

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you have gathered these materials, create a space in which you would like to place the Fluffy Pal Bed, and then open the build menu with the B key. navigate the wheel using the Q and E keys or your mouse scroll wheel, and then select to build – easy as that! Your Pals will now be able to snuggle up and restore much more HP and SAN, which will help generate more resources, allowing you to continue reinforcing your base.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get and make Fluffy Pal Beds in Palworld. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to assist you on your Palworld adventures, such as how to get Penking, or 10 tips and tricks for beginners if you’re just getting started.