How to Get Kiwami Sujimon Tickets in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

You gotta fight the best to get the best.

The newest adventure of Ichiban Kasuga features plenty of fun side content all across Hawaii for players to enjoy. One piece of this involves a storyline and gameplay mechanics that feel quite a bit like Pokemon.

It even includes a whole Gacha system if you haven’t gotten enough in mobile games, though the tickets can be confusing. Here is how to get Kiwami Sujimon Gacha Tickets in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Where to Find Kiwami Sujimon Gacha Tickets

The annoying thing about the Kiwami Gacha is that, unlike the others, it doesn’t accept cash at all. Instead, you can only roll this one if you have tickets. Unfortunately, these tickets aren’t something you’re likely to get until well after you’re an established Sujimon Trainer.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

These are given out for winning Legendary Raids against Kiwami Sujimon.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

I have only found one of these after clearing through the whole storyline, and it popped up at level 60. That makes it a bit of double difficulty as these are not only rare raids but will require you to have a pretty high-level party.

However, you can create this yourself if you happen to get a Legendary Warrior’s Musk and then use it on a Raid spot currently in cooldown. I got the Musk from one of those parking meter-looking things, and it’s completely random.

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio via Twinfinite

Fortunately, you can check up on every inactive Raid from your map, so you don’t have to bother with going to every single spot over and over. As you might expect, you’re only going to get a single ticket for each one of these.

While this might come well after you’ve beaten every member of the Discreet Four, it is handy for gathering more Sujimon to build out your collection and advance your personality stats.

While I can't tell you where exactly to look, hopefully, this gives you enough information to find the raids needed for Kiwami Sujimon Tickets.