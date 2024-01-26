How to Make Money Fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

The setting shift to Hawaii in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is a rough one financially, and you wouldn’t be alone in wanting to know how to make money fast. We ran into the same issue, and after some experimenting, we found a few worthwhile methods.

How to Get Money Fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

There are plenty of ways to make money in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, but they vary greatly in their effectiveness. With that said though, the best way to make money in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is to get Dondoko Island to the point where it’s a 5-Star Resort.

The island is this game’s equivalent to Ichiban Confections in Yakuza: Like a Dragon and the Real Estate company in Yakuza 0, and it can net you metric tons of cash for only a modest amount of effort. This is thanks to the fact that you can get money not only from guests staying at the resort, but also from exchanging the island’s special currency; which, thanks to the mini game’s design, churns out in higher and higher totals as your island gets closer to 5-Stars.

All told, you can expect to spend about 10 or 12 hours getting the island up to snuff before your hard work pays off in the form of fast money. That might sound like a lot, but it’s nothing compared to the dozens of hours you could otherwise spend grinding to make a fraction of what the island can get you.

How to Get Money Fast From Battles

If Dondoko Island really isn’t your jam though, there are a few other viable methods for making money fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Key among them is to battle enemies; or, more specifically, Smackdown enemies in rapid succession. Once you get 10 levels above a group of enemies, you can use the Smackdown option to automatically beat them in one attack. It’s incredibly useful for grinding money, as it cuts down on the time you’d normally spend fighting them.

You can even boost the amount you get further with the Lucky Money Charm. Available through the Fortune Shop, this accessory boosts all the money you get from winning battles by 10 percent. That might not seem like much, but it adds up fast if you’re blitzing enemies with Smackdowns every 10 seconds or so.

How to Get and Sell Plates Fast

After that, you can make some decent cash by selling plates at the game’s many Pawn Shops.

While most any item can net you some funds, Plates are particularly valuable from the Silver variant upward. You can even get them fairly easily if you search Treasure Hunt spots or raise a dog Friend’s ranking to Buddy.

A lot of this one is left up to RNG though, so keep that in mind before you expect it to pay out with unlimited funds immediately.

And with that, you're all caught up on how to make money fast in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.