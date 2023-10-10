Going into the true endgame of the Endwalker expansion cycle, having optimal gear for all new battle content that comes along is of course a big priority for many players. Short of exceptionally difficult content such as Savage raids, the best type of gear to work towards is the so-called “tomestone gear”, which includes armor as well as weapons which you can acquire with tomestone currency. As far as obtaining tomestone weapons, however, it’s a slightly different process that requires a different type of tomestone. If you’re wondering how to go about it, here is how to get hermetic tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Get & Use Hermetic Tomestones in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

To obtain a weapon for any combat class from the current tier of ‘tomestone weapons’, the primary vendor is Cihanti of the “Tomestone Exchange” in Radz-at-Han (X:10.8, Y:10.3). If you speak to her, a prompt will appear with all of the tomestone weapons currently available in the game. The latest tier is purchased with Tomestones of Comedy, and every weapon on the list has an ilvl of 650, making them the second strongest ones currently available in the game, behind those of the Pandaemonium Anabaseios (Savage) raids. In third place would be the latest step of the Manderville Relic Weapons.

As you view the list of weapons, you’ll notice that each one requires 500 Allagan Tomestones of Comedy (except the PLD sword), plus one special token called a ‘Hermetic Tomestone’. To get one of these, you have to successfully complete the normal version of the final Pandaemonium raid, Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle.

Upon clearing, you’ll be reward with an Unsung Blade of Anabaseios token. As of the current patch, you need 4 x Unsung Blades of Anabaseios to exchange for one Hermetic Tomestone token. You complete this transaction with the Viera NPC named Djole, also in Radz-at-Han (X:10.3, Y:9.6).

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

With your Hermetic Tomestone in hand, AND at least 500 Tomestones of Comedy, you can approach Cihanti to purchase your desired weapon. Fun fact as well, these weapons were all specifically designed by fellow players who qualified during the last official weapon design contest. Given their distinct looks, they’re some of the most popular ones available right now.

That concludes our guide for how to get Hermetic Tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which of these unique tomestone weapons you like most.

