As the saga of the Endwalker expansion continues in Final Fantasy XIV, yet another patch full of new content has come via the latest update to the game today. From even more Hildibrand, to a long awaited addition to the Blue Mage logs, to the next set of Criterion dungeons, there are plenty of new adventures to catch up on. If you’re wondering where to start, here is our nifty guide for everything new with Patch 6.45 in Final Fantasy XIV.

NOTE that as this is a mid-tier (0.5) content patch, there are no new Main Scenario Quests (MSQ) added.

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures Quests

Image Source: Square Enix

As promised, the most eccentrically dapper detective in Eorzea is back once again in the latest patch, with two new Level 90 quests added to the ongoing Hildibrand sub-story, including:

By Agents Unknown – Available from NPC ‘Delion’ in Radz-at-Han (X:11.4, Y: 11.5)

– Available from NPC ‘Delion’ in Radz-at-Han (X:11.4, Y: 11.5) Not From Around Here – Available from ??? Must first complete the previous quest to unlock

– Available from ???

NOTE that you will need to complete these quests in order to access the new Manderville relic weapon quests mentioned in the following section.

Manderville Relic Weapons (Step 3) Quests

Image Source: Square Enix

In tandem with new chapters in Hildibrand’s hilarious investigation of the cute little blue alien, his 4-bit doppleganger and more, the next step in the Level 90 Manderville relic weapon questline is now available from Eorzea’s top blacksmith Gerolt, and of course the enigmatic Godbert. In order to forge the latest update to your arsenal of Mandervillian weaponry, you’ll need to complete the following new quests:

A Spirited Reforging – Available from NPC Gerolt in Radz-at-Han (X: 12.0, Y: 7.1) Must first complete the side-story quests “Well-oiled” and “Not From Around Here” to unlock

– Available from NPC Gerolt in Radz-at-Han (X: 12.0, Y: 7.1) ??? – Available from ??? Must first complete the previous quest along with “The Next Mander-level” quest to unlock

– Available from ???

Image Source: Square Enix

For all the ambitious crafters and gatherers of Eorzea, there are four new Level 90 Splendorous Tools quests added to provide powerful new buffs to your best tools. They include:

The Joy of Zoi – Available from NPC Grenoldt in The Crystarium (X: 10.5, Y: 7.7) Must first complete the “An Adaptive Tool” side-quest

??? – Available from ??? Must first complete the previous quest to unlock.

??? – Available from ???

??? – Available from ???

Items required to enhance splendorous tools can be obtained from the NPC Quinnana in The Crystarium (X: 10.4, Y: 7.7) by trading for collectables. Tools can then be enhanced by the NPC Chora-Zoi in The Crystarium (X: 10.5, Y: 7.7).

Mount Rokkon Variant and Criterion Dungeons

Image Source: Square Enix

If you’ve been a fan of the recently added Level 90 Variant Dungeons, prepare yourself for yet another new one that’s been added as of today. The Mount Rokkon Variant Dungeon has joined the lineup, along with its Criterion and Criterion (Savage) difficulties. In order to unlock it, the following Level 90 quest has been added:

Mononoke Aware – Available from NPC Shallow Moor in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.0, Y: 13.3) Must first complete the Main Scenario Quest (MSQ) “Endwalker” Must also speak with NPC Osmon in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.9, Y: 13.3)

– Available from NPC Shallow Moor in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.0, Y: 13.3)

Once you finish this quest, both the Mount Rokkon Variant and Criterion Dungeons will unlock, which you can access from the V&C Dungeon Finder under the ‘Duty’ tab in the Main Menu.

Image Source: Square Enix

When entering a Variant Dungeon, you can either enter the queue with “Enable Party Matching” checked above “Register for Duty”, or enter solo or in a pre-made 4-man party by unchecking the box.

Be sure to decide on your two unique Variant Actions, though if you’re not happy with the ones you pick you can change them while inside the dungeon. Also remember that there are no role requirements or restrictions for entering. Your chosen Disciple of War or Magic class must simply be Level 90 and must have a minimum item level of 605.

Upon completing the Variant/Criterion Dungeon, you will receive a certain number of tokens, and you can visit Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.9, Y: 13.3) to exchange them for unique items.

Another Mount Rokkon – Criterion Dungeon (& Savage Difficulty)

The Another Mount Rokkon Criterion Dungeon is a step in difficulty above the Variant Version. Again you can queue either in a pre-made group or solo via the V&C Finder. This time, should you opt to solo-queue for a group, the party you join will be pre-set to the following roles:

1 Tank

1 Healer

1 Melee DPS

1 Physical or Magic Ranged DPS

Also, Variant Actions are restricted to only one default option, which is Raise II. It will be automatically assigned to all players in the group.

Upon completing Another Mount Rokkon at least once, you will unlock the Savage difficulty of the Criterion dungeon, which is the biggest challenge of all and thus comes with the tightest requirements. Variant Actions are unavailable, and resurrection of any kind in the dungeon is not an option. Should the party experience a wipe at the hands of a mob or a boss, the instance will restart entirely.

In order to queue for Another Mount Rokkon Criterion Savage, you must have a Level 90 DoW or DoM class with a minimum item level of 665. This means you’ll need a decent amount of buffed gear from the latest tier of Anabaseios Savage raids.

Blue Mage Job Quests and Spells

Image Source: Square Enix

The other major spotlight in this new patch is the long-awaited addition of new Blue Mage Job quests and over a dozen new spells to add to your arsenal. In order of difficulty to obtain (1-star to 5-star), they include:

Goblin Punch (1 Star) – Obtainable from the Hobgoblins found in Kholusia

(1 Star) – Obtainable from the Hobgoblins found in Kholusia Rehydration (1 Star) – Obtainable from the Slippery Armadillo found in Amh Araeng

(1 Star) – Obtainable from the Slippery Armadillo found in Amh Araeng Schiltron (1 Star) – Obtainable from the Long-Tailed Armadillo found in Amh Araeng

(1 Star) – Obtainable from the Long-Tailed Armadillo found in Amh Araeng Peat Pelt (2 Star) – Obtainable from the Mudman final boss in the Matoya’s Relict dungeon

(2 Star) – Obtainable from the Mudman final boss in the Matoya’s Relict dungeon Right Round (2 Star) – Obtainable from the Greater Armadillo found in the Malikah’s Well dungeon

(2 Star) – Obtainable from the Greater Armadillo found in the Malikah’s Well dungeon Candy Cane (2 Star) – Obtainable from the Aenc Theon, Lord of the Lingering Gaze boss in the Dohn Mheg dungeon

(2 Star) – Obtainable from the Aenc Theon, Lord of the Lingering Gaze boss in the Dohn Mheg dungeon Mortal Flame (3 Star) – Obtainable from the Lugus final boss found in the Grand Cosmos dungeon

(3 Star) – Obtainable from the Lugus final boss found in the Grand Cosmos dungeon Laser Eye (3 Star) – Obtainable from the Eden’s Promise: Eternity (aka – “E12”) normal raid

(3 Star) – Obtainable from the Eden’s Promise: Eternity (aka – “E12”) normal raid Conviction Marcato (3 Star) – Obtainable from the Forgiven Obscenity in the Mt Gulg dungeon

(3 Star) – Obtainable from the Forgiven Obscenity in the Mt Gulg dungeon Deep Clean (3 Star) – Obtainable from the Seeker of Solitude boss in the Grand Cosmos dungeon

(3 Star) – Obtainable from the Seeker of Solitude boss in the Grand Cosmos dungeon Winged Reprobation (3 Star) – Obtainable from the Innocence boss in The Crown of the Immaculate primal raid (normal difficulty)

(3 Star) – Obtainable from the Innocence boss in The Crown of the Immaculate primal raid (normal difficulty) Force Field (3 Star) – Must learn 120 Blue Mage spells to obtain.

(3 Star) – Must learn 120 Blue Mage spells to obtain. Breath of Magic (3 Star) – Obtainable with Level 80 Blue Mage Whalaquee Totem

(3 Star) – Obtainable with Level 80 Blue Mage Whalaquee Totem Ruby Dynamics (4 Star) – Obtained from the Ruby Weapon boss in The Cinder Drift primal raid (normal difficulty)

(4 Star) – Obtained from the Ruby Weapon boss in The Cinder Drift primal raid (normal difficulty) Wild Rage (4 Star) – Obtainable from the Spectral Berserker final boss in The Heroes’ Gauntlet dungeon

(4 Star) – Obtainable from the Spectral Berserker final boss in The Heroes’ Gauntlet dungeon Dimensional Shift (4 Star) – Obtainable from the Eden Prime boss in the Eden’s Gate: Resurrection (aka – “E1”) normal raid

(4 Star) – Obtainable from the Eden Prime boss in the Eden’s Gate: Resurrection (aka – “E1”) normal raid Divination Rune (4 Star) – Obtainable from the Titania boss in The Dancing Plague primal raid (normal difficulty)

(4 Star) – Obtainable from the Titania boss in The Dancing Plague primal raid (normal difficulty) Apokalypsis (5 Star) – Obtainable from the Therion boss in the Amaurot dungeon

(5 Star) – Obtainable from the Therion boss in the Amaurot dungeon Being Mortal (5 Star) – Obtainable from the Titania boss in the The Dancing Plague primal raid (normal difficulty)

(5 Star) – Obtainable from the Titania boss in the The Dancing Plague primal raid (normal difficulty) Sea Shanty (5 Star) – Obtainable from the Nixie boss in the Matoya’s Relict dungeon

Image Source: Square Enix

Blue Mages also can now reach Level 80, and there are several new job quests to get there, including:

And the Crowd Goes Mild (Blue Mage Level 70) – Available from NPC Martyn in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 13.0) Must first complete the Main Scenario Quest (MSQ) “Reflections in Crystal” and the Blue Mage job quest “A Future in Blue”.

(Blue Mage Level 70) – Available from NPC Martyn in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 13.0) ??? (Blue Mage Level 73) – Available from NPC P’yandih in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 13.0) Must first complete “And the Crowd Goes Mild” job quest and have learned a certain Blue Mage spell

(Blue Mage Level 73) – Available from NPC P’yandih in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 13.0) ??? (Blue Mage Level 75) – Available from NPC P’yandih in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 13.0) Must first complete the previous “???” job quest and have learned a certain Blue Mage spell

(Blue Mage Level 75) – Available from NPC P’yandih in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 13.0) ??? (Blue Mage Level 78) – Available from NPC P’yandih in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 13.0) Must first complete the previous “???” job quest and have learned a certain Blue Mage spell

(Blue Mage Level 78) – Available from NPC P’yandih in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 13.0) ??? (Blue Mage Level 80) – Available from NPC Martyn in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 13.0) Must first complete the previous “???” job quest

(Blue Mage Level 80) – Available from NPC Martyn in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.5, Y: 13.0)

Image Source: Square Enix

Upon completing all of the job quests, players will be rewarded with the latest Blue Mage fashion, including a new umbrella wand weapon, courtesy of the latest Weapon Design community contest.

In tandem, there are also new stages added to the Masked Carnivale, which can be accessed nearby.

New Mounts Added

Image Source: Square Enix

With the new patch there are thankfully new mounts up for grabs, including the one above shown by the developers. This one is an obtainable reward from the Another Mount Rokkon Criterion Dungeon (Savage), which you get by exchanging the newest Rokkon token currency with the NPC Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.9, Y: 13.3).

New Minions Added

Image Source: Square Enix

There are new minions to collect as well, including this adorable Shinobi Shiba Inu that is also a reward from the Mount Rokkon Variant Dungeon, by exchanging Rokkon tokens with the NPC Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.9, Y: 13.3).

New Fashion Accessories Added

Image Source: Square Enix

Ever growing in popularity and versatility, fashion accessories are becoming a staple in both the social and action scene of FF14, and as such there are more being added with the new patch, including this new rather peculiar-looking parasol.

If you’re an avid collector, here’s the latest and probably most eccentric one yet to add by again exchanging Mount Rokkon tokens with the NPC Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.9, Y: 13.3).

It also serves as a cute hint to the mount you get from completing all 12 storyline routes within the Mount Rokkon Variant Dungeon.

New Emotes Added

Image Source: Square Enix

New emotes have dropped as well, including this charming book-reading emote that has been seen on a variety of NPCs throughout the game. Should you wish to afk somewhere in a more modest yet suave fashion, this is a good way to go about it. It’s not immediately clear how this emote is obtained.

New Hairstyle Added

Image Source: Square Enix

Last but not least, and often one of the most highly sought glamour items in the game, a new hairstyle has been added with the patch as well. Once again it’s another shorter style that can be used by both male and female characters on most races (except for Viera and Hrothgar, always last in line). It’s not immediately clear where this hairstyle is obtained from.

That concludes our guide to everything new with Patch 6.45 in Final Fantasy XIV, in terms of major additions. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what you like most about the new patch so far.

Should you wish to view the entirety of the Patch Notes for 6.45, consult Final Fantasy XIV’s official Lodestone page.

