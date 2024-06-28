How to Get Gym League Body Alters

A Roblox character lifting weights in Gym League.
As you progress through the body-building Roblox game, you’ll need to know how to get Body Alters in Gym League. These variants of your character’s body shape alter their stats too. That augments how quickly you can put on muscle and the special abilities you can harness. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get Body Alters, and list all of the available variants in-game.

How Do You Get Body Alters in Gym League?

The most common way of getting Body Alters in Gym League is to spend in-game cash to purchase them at the Gym Store. There’s a Gym Store at each of the gym biomes in the game, and it appears at the end of the pier in the first beach gym. Interact with it and the Body Alters tab is the first one you see.

You unlock new Body Alters in two ways. Firstly, you can start using the next one along when your strength stat is adequately high and fits the requirements. However, you’ll only unlock the next one by leveling up and unlocking new worlds by completing everything you can at the current gym. There are four Body Alters to access per gym. When you’ve reached the max strength on that gym’s final one, you’ll unlock the next area.

Aside from that, there’s an exclusive Gold Body Alter only available to Gym League VIPs. You’ll need to sign up for VIP to get this, which costs 349 Robux. It comes with a 1.5x muscle growth stat, so it could be worth buying if you want to ease the early-game grind.

A range of Body Alters in Gym League.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

All Body Alters in Gym League

Now you know how to get your hands on Body Alters, you may want to know the differences between them all. Check out our table below for a full list and breakdown. Since the specific stat boosts can only be seen once you’ve reached the next world along, some of the buffs and unlock levels remain unknown.

Body Alter NameUnlock World/LevelStat Boost
GoldWorld 1 (VIP Alter)1.5x muscle growth
NormalWorld 1 (Unlocked by default)1x muscle growth
ShreddedWorld 1 750-2.5k1.25x muscle growth
TanWorld 1 2.5k-5k1.5x muscle growth
SlateWorld 2TBC
ConcreteWorld 2TBC
RockWorld 2TBC
MetalWorld 3TBC
ShinyWorld 3TBC
SteelWorld 3TBC
ArmoredWorld 4TBC
AlienWorld 4TBC
DiamondWorld 4TBC
WaterWorld 5TBC
MagmaWorld 5TBC
PlasmaWorld 5TBC
SunWorld 6TBC
CatchinWorld 6TBC
EmperorWorld 6TBC

That’s everything you need to know about getting Body Alters in Gym League! For more on the game, be sure to redeem the latest Gym League codes. Elsewhere, we’ve got Ragnarok Rebirth codes and Onikami Legacy codes.

