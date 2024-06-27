Ragnarok Rebirth Codes (June 2024)

Ragnarok Rebirth is a new game developed by Gravity Game Vision. It’s a licensed 3D sequel to the Ragnarok Online game. Like many other games, Ragnarok Rebirth has many codes to redeem for free rewards like summon tickets, purple star coins, lucky candy, a super pet coupon, and more. Here are the latest Ragnarok Rebirth codes and how to redeem them in-game.

Ragnarok Rebirth Codes (Active)

DCRORFAN

FB10KFAN

FB30KBBB

ROR555

ROR999

ROR888

ROR2024

Keep in mind that these codes are time-sensitive and they can expire at any given point in time.

The rewards that you’ll get include Pet Seal Orbs, and game currency, which are called Zeny and Yggdrasil Leaves. They’re all important materials in leveling up and improving your characters and their equipment. Be sure to claim the codes before they expire!

Ragnarok Rebirth Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Ragnarok Rebirth

Using all these codes in the game is very easy. You’ll have to complete the tutorials and Reach Level 20 because at Level 20 you can unlock the redemption option. Here are the steps:

Go to the website of Ragnarok Rebirth. Now select the game, refer to the image below.

Image Source: Gravity Game Vision via Twinfinite

Now fill in the information which includes your in-game name, Server, Captcha, and Codes in the box below.

Image Source: Gravity Game Vision via Twinfinite

After you’ve entered all the information, you’ll go to the Redeem page. Click on the “Redeem” button and you’ll get the rewards in your game mail.

A window for “Claim Rewards” will show up and you can claim the rewards accordingly.

Image Source: Gravity Game Vision via Twinfinite

How to Get More Codes

To stay up-to-date with more codes, consider these methods:

Monitor the official X account of the game’s creator. Join the official Discord server of Ragnarok: Rebirth to gain access to codes, engage in community events, and interact with players.

Why Are My Regnarok Rebirth Codes Not Working?

Make sure that the codes aren’t expired. Codes are always case-sensitive, so enter them precisely, including capitalization and punctuation. Most of the codes are also for one-time use, so if you’ve used a code once it won’t work again.

