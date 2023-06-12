How to Get Green Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

There are many mysteries in the valley, but one of the biggest mysteries of all is the variety of colorful potatoes players are able to obtain. Some of these potatoes can be tricky to uncover, and unfortunately, the green potato is no different from the rest. So, here’s how to get the green potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where To Find the Green Potato in Dreamlight Valley

In order to get the green potato, there are a few things you need to do first, which are listed below:

Take the Gold Potato from Scrooge McDuck’s Safe located in his shop.

Fish out all 16 Emerald Bottles in the water around the Valley.

Reach friendship level 7 with Simba and complete his Seed of Memories quest.

It’s impossible to grow the potato without having done these things beforehand. Once you’ve done all of the prerequisites, there are still more steps to take, continue reading to find out what you’ll have to do next.

How To Use the Emerald Bottles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Emerald Bottles are directly correlated with the green potato, and you can’t obtain the green vegetable without them. We already have a full guide showcasing where to find all 16 Emerald Bottles, after you’ve finished collecting all of them, you have to click on the bottles in your inventory and select “use” to turn them into Emerald Slivers.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Take your Emerald Slivers to any crafting station and under the “functional items” tab you should see a new craftable item called the Jade Crystal.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

After crafting your Jade Crystal, you can move on to the next step – which involves finding the secret room in the Vitalys Mines.

Hidden Room in Vitalys Mines Location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Vitalys Mines are located right at the beginning of the river in Sunit Plateau, you can find the entrance just below the waterfall – where my avatar is standing on the map below.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Once you’ve entered, you’ll need to go through the mines to reach the other side of the water, where the campfire and table are set up. From here, you can already see the entrance to the hidden room, which is the glowing light a bit further down.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Now, once you’ve reached the area, you should see the glowing light again if you’re in the process of completing Simba’s quest. Walk closer to the doorframe and interact with the rocks to unlock the hidden room. If you’ve already done the Seed of Memories quest, then the room should already be open.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Once you’re in the secret room and have the Jade Crystal in your inventory, you have to interact with the sparkly crystal ball on the desk.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Interacting with the ball will then drop some Green Seeds that you will need to plant in the Forgotten Lands to grow the potato.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

It can take up to a few days for the potato to grow, so it’s a good idea to check back and water it every day until it’s ready to harvest.

Once you’ve got your potato, you can take it to Mickey’s secret room in the Dream Castle and combine it with the Jade Crystal and an Empty Vial to craft the Crystalline Green Potion.

That’s how to collect the Green Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley! We’re still not exactly sure of the purpose of these potatoes, and there’s likely more to come in this intriguing mystery, but hopefully, this helped for now. For even more DDLV guides, like how to get the Fairy Godmother, check out the related posts down below.

