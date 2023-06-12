All Emerald Bottle Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

If you’ve noticed random bottles in your ocean in Disney Dreamlight Valley, no, it isn’t the result of littering. Those bottles were placed there purposefully as part of the grand potato mystery. There are many different potato colors, but to get your hands on the green one you’ll need to find the locations of all 16 Emerald Bottles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Emerald Bottle Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For your convenience, I’ve created a path that should help you get around the map more quickly.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

It’s probably best to start from Forgotten Lands and then follow the second half of the map shown below and then refer back to the first map for Forest of Valor and Frosted Heights towards the end.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

As you can see on both parts of the map above, all of the bottles will need to be fished out of the water. They’re incredibly small and might be a little difficult to track, but you’ll know you’ve properly latched on to the bottle if there’s an orange ripple around it.

If you’ve built around the Valley a lot, or even placed houses in the water where I’ve marked on the map, you might need to move some of your furniture around to spot them. If a house is in the way, you’ll be unable to fish it out. It’s also important to try multiple angles when fishing – I found I had to move my avatar around quite a bit to get some of them. Trees and buildings also might cause a shadow to appear over the water, which might make some bottles harder to see. If you’re having trouble spotting them, have a look at the photos down below for some extra help.

Emerald Bottles in Forgotten Lands

There is only one Emerald Bottle in Forgotten Lands.

Emerald Bottle #1:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

This one is especially hard to see because of how dark it is. In my case, there was originally a fishing ring already over it, so I had to fish first in order to grab this bottle.

Emerald Bottles in Sunlit Plateau

There are two Emerald Bottles found in Sunlit Plateau. You will need to be up to date with story quests in order to get the Sunlit Plateau bottles, or else the waters will be covered in fog and you won’t be able to fish here.

Emerald Bottle #2:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottle #3:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottles in Peaceful Meadow

There are two bottles in Peaceful Meadow.

Emerald Bottle #4:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottle #5:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottles in Glade of Trust

There are a total of four bottles located in the Glade of Trust.

Emerald Bottle #6:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottle #7:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottle #8:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottle #9:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottles in Dazzle Beach

Dazzle Beach has the most Emerald Bottles, with a total of five located here.

Emerald Bottle #10:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottle #11:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottle #12:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottle #13:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottle #14:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

This last one in Dazzle Beach is found close to Ursula’s cave.

Emerald Bottles in Forest of Valor

There is only one bottle in the Forest of Valor, and it’s nearby Elsa’s ice cavern.

Emerald Bottle #15:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Emerald Bottles in Frosted Heights

There is only one bottle found in the waters in Frosted Heights.

Emerald Bottle #16:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

And that’s where you can find all of the emerald bottles in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Good luck on your journey collecting all of the potatoes – hopefully, this helps you get one step closer to unraveling it all. For more guides on DDLV, like how to make chocolate chip cookies, check out the related links below!

