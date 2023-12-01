Risk of Rain Returns inherits all of the best aspects of the classic roguelike series, and makes for a seriously fun time with more than plenty of secrets to uncover and items for your survivor to wield.

Among those items are Drones, which can provide some very crucial benefits in the heat of battle, be it firepower or health regeneration. One of the most powerful drones in the game is the Golden Drone, and they’re not always easy to come by. If you’re wondering where to find these, here is our handy guide for how to get Golden Drone in Risk of Rain Returns.

What Is the Golden Drone in Risk of Rain Returns & How to Get It

Image Source: Hopoo Games via Twinfinite

There are a wide variety of drones scattered throughout each zone of Risk of Rain Returns, each with different degrees of combat or healing capabilities. If you build up the funds and get lucky with spawn rates, you can end up with a serious floating arsenal on your side. As much as they pack a punch, though, you still need to be careful with how much damage they take in turn. If they go down in battle, you have to spend more money than before to revive them (unless you’re adept at using a Drone Repair Kit).

The Attack Drone is one of the strongest of the combat category, essentially being a more robust version of the Gunner Drone. Even better though, it turns out that you can combine multiple Attack Drones into a Golden Drone — or basically a gold-plated, super Attack Drone.

To do this, you need to get your hands on 3 Attack Drones (as seen above), and keep them alive until you come across a Drone Combiner machine (usually found in Temple of the Elders level). When you find one, interact with it and your drones will be siphoned in to combine and bestow you with a Golden Drone.

Image Source: Hopoo Games via Twinfinite

This special drone not only looks good on the battlefield, it has more muscle to it than a regular Attack Drone, typically lasting a bit longer and stronger firepower. It’s definitely easier to get than the Beam Drone, which requires 3 combined Laser Drones, and it can take several attempts/cycles to get all three. Granted, if you manage to get both, that makes for some serious bragging rights, and we’d definitely recommend keeping a Drone Repair Kit item handy.

Going for these kinds of special drones can also help facilitate unlocking other survivors like Engineer and Drifter, if you haven’t already. They also look super snazzy alongside characters like HAN-D, or tiny little Robomando.

That concludes our guide to how to get the Golden Drone in Risk of Rain Returns. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you manage to get one of these, or which drone you think is the most reliable in the game.