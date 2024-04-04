The Fortnite Lantern Trials have returned with more sweet rewards! This year players must earn badges by completing easy tasks. At the end of the trials, you will be gifted three exclusive cosmetics. Find out here how to get free Lantern Trials cosmetics in Fortnite.

How to Unlock Lantern Trials Cosmetics in Fortnite

This year the Fortnite Lantern Trials offer three exclusive cosmetics for free for signing up and playing Fortnite. Any player can join in; as long as you have an Epic account you can register today and start collecting Lantern Trial badges.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

To join the Lantern Trials go to the Fortnite Lantern Trials website and log in using your Epic account. There are three cosmetics to unlock:

Disco Baller Spray unlocked instantly when you sign up to the Lantern Trials

unlocked instantly when you sign up to the Lantern Trials Moonlit Peace Wrap unlocked when you collect 6 Lantern Trials Badges

unlocked when you collect 6 Lantern Trials Badges Nightblade Pickaxe unlocked when you collect 11 Lantern Trials Badges

You will find the first cosmetic is in your locker when you load up Fortnite after registering with the Lantern Trials. The rest you unlock by earning Lantern Trials Badges during Fortnite matches. To earn a Badge all you have to do is survive a Storm Circle.

It’s as easy as that. To get all three of these cosmetics all you have to do is register and then play Fortnite like normal. You don’t have to win, or even fight. Even if you hide for the entire match you will earn your badges. Each time the Storm rolls in and the circle closes you will earn a Lantern Trials Badge. Collect up to 11 Badges to unlock every available cosmetic for free!

For more Fortnite freebies check out our list of available codes, and find out what cosmetics you can get in this month’s Crew Pack.

