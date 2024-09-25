How to Get Fortune Catalyst in Anime Vanguards

Want to know how to get a Fortune Catalyst in Anime Vanguards? This important item is key for unlocking an exclusive unit in the 0.5 update, but there are only a couple of ways to get it. This quick and easy guide will tell you all you need to know.

Where To Get a Fortune Catalyst in Anime Vanguards

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

In Anime Vanguards, the only way to get a Fortune Catalyst is by spending 400 Red Webs or 199 Robux in the game’s Raid Shop. This is the shop on the left of where you spawn into the hub world with a huge neon “Raid” sign above, along with Demon Slayer’s Rengoku as the shop’s NPC merchant to interact with.

Purchasing one with Red Webs is the only way to get a Fortune Catalyst for free by putting in the work to earn one, mentioned below. However, you can spend money on Robux to get the 199 necessary to buy one right away.

How to Earn Red Webs

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

In Anime Vanguards, you can get Red Webs by completing Acts 1-4 of the Spider Forest Raid. Upon completing each act, you’ll get a certain number of Red Webs ranging from 5 to 45. Act 4 only seems to give out a max of 25 Red Webs, so it’s only ideal to replay Act 3 to get as much as possible.

To get the number of Red Webs for purchasing a Fortune Catalyst, you can replay these acts to get as many as you need.

How to Unlock Raids in Anime Vanguards

To unlock Raids, you need to complete and defeat the bosses in Anime Vanguards’ first three Story Mode maps, which are Planet Namak, Sand Village, and Double Dungeon.

Be sure to use the Gems earned during these stages to obtain units from the Anime Vanguards tier list so your loadout is ready to face the higher levels of difficulty.

