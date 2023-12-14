How to Get Fenrir Mount in FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV is abundantly rich with all manner of content for players to team up and conquer, and hands down one of the most tirelessly pursued content rewards in the game is mounts.

They can be obtained from all manner of challenges, and having a diverse selection is an ultimate goal for many Warriors of Light.

One very classic mount that’s been around for quite some time in the game is the Fenrir mount. Obtaining it requires some serious dedication and luck at the Gold Saucer, and if you’re wondering how exactly to go about adding it to your collection, here is our handy guide for how to get the Fenrir Mount in FFXIV.

How & Where to Get the Fenrir Mount in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

First of all, be sure not to confuse this with the SDS Fenrir mount, which came to the Mog Station during the Stormblood expansion and is actually Cloud Strife’s infamous motorcycle from the FFVII film, ‘Advent Children’. Called simply ‘Fenrir’, this is a very classic animal mount, large in stature and also based on the silver wolf of Nordic legend.

For a bit of backstory, Fenrir as a mount was first added to Final Fantasy XIV in the revamped ‘A Realm Reborn’ era as part of Patch 2.51. Players first saw it as the final boss of the Snowcloak dungeon, which preceded the battle with the primal known as Shiva. Soon after, Fenrir arrived as a mount that still can only be purchased from one location — The Gold Saucer.

After teleporting there, head to Entrance Square nearby and speak to the Gold Saucer Attendant at Prize Claim (X:5.1, Y:6.6), who is standing to the left of the Mini Cactpot Broker. Scroll down to the ‘Prize Exchange III’ category, which will bring up a list of prizes (seen above), from minions, to hairstyles, emotes, and mounts, all purchasable with MGP currency.

Scroll down a tad and you should see the ‘Fenrir Horn’ item, which costs a hefty 1,000,000 MGP. This was the first truly big ticket item added to the Gold Saucer at the time, and accruing that much MGP does take some time by consistently participating in activities around the amusement park that grant decent amounts of tokens, particularly the weekly Fashion Report.

Granted, if you happen to get lucky with the Jumbo Cactpot drawing, you may be able to get this mount a lot quicker. Otherwise, hit up as many GATE activities (The Slice is Right, Air Force One, Leap of Faith, etc) as you can, do your daily Mini Cactpot drawings, and soon enough you’ll have that million MGP in the bag. We have our handy guide for the easiest ways to farm MGP quickly in the Gold Saucer as well, for your reference.

That concludes our guide for how to get the Fenrir mount in FFXIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which mount is currently your favorite in the game.

