One of the best things about Palworld is the fact that players can have a variety of creatures at their beck and call, ready to jump into combat or to carry out certain tasks back at base to create a well-oiled economic machine. For players hoping to make the most out of mining, this guide will point you in the right direction when it comes to getting Digtoise in Palworld.

Palworld Digtoise Location

A Pal with a spiky shell, Digtoise is a force to be reckoned with on both offense and defense. Back at base, this particular creature is also adept at mining, making it a must for players to add this Pal to their roster to boost their mining capabilities.

Image Source: Pocketpair

In order to grab one, players will have to venture to either of the two desert regions that can be found in the gap. The first will be the central desert region, just slightly off to the left from the heart of the map, or all the way to the northeast.

Once you are there, look out for those distinctive black shells with spikes protruding out of them. That’s a Digtoise ready to be added to your selection of Pals.

Catching Digtoise in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair

When it comes to fighting the Digtoise, it is highly recommended that players get some height to negate its powerful spinning attack. It is weak to Grass-type Pals, and attacking from range to weaken it is another good tactic. Using a flying Pal to deal damage from above can also make it a cakewalk. Once it’s weakened sufficiently, use a Mega Sphere or better to make it easier to capture the Digtoise.

Now that you are caught up on how to get Digtoise in Palworld, get ready to mine even more efficiently.