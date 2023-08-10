How to Get Crystal Heart in Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, players are tasked with collecting relics that will serve as essential pieces of their toolkits. As you progress further into the game, you’ll receive different relics with different effects and bonuses. Players should be on the lookout for them, especially in the case of the Crystal Heart. Here’s how to get the Crystal Heart in Remnant 2.

Crystal Heart Location in Remnant 2

The Crystal Heart in Remnant 2 can be unlocked when you reach the N’Erud region. Once there, you will have to find a Side Path known as The Dark Conduit. Keep in mind, this path may not even appear for you, and you may have to reroll your campaign if you really want this particular relic. As the purple statue you’ll need to reach is locked behind a door, you’ll have to maneuver your way around the dungeon until you reach a mechanism with a battery detached from it.

Fix the battery in the machine, and the door will open. You’ll then find the relic on a statue, and you’ll be able to collect it for yourself. Once equipped, this item lasts 10 seconds and will regenerate 100% of your maximum health. Incoming damage will also be reduced by 25%, though movement will also be reduced by 50%, so make it count if you plan to use this relic.

That's how to get the Crystal Heart in Remnant 2.