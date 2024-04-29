How to get clothing stall in Manor Lords - knights and peasants standing together ready for combat
Category:
Guides

How to Get Clothing Stall in Manor Lords

Curious on how to sell your clothes? Let's find out how to do it!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024

There are a lot of different variables and elements that you have to keep an eye on if you want to build the perfect medieval village. For example, you have to be careful that you never run out of necessary resources for your inhabitants. You might be wondering how to get the Clothing Stall in Manor Lords, as that is definitely a necessary resource to expand your trade. Keep reading to find out all you need to know!

Recommended Videos

How to Get Manor Lords Clothing Stall

Fortunately, you do not need to build a Clothing Stall in Manor Lords. Instead, you need to be producing at least one of either leather, linen, or yarn. Once any of these three resources are produced in your village, the Clothing Stall automatically appears in your Marketplace and you can start selling clothes. If you don’t see it, the chances are there might be a bug. We would recommend removing and rebuilding the Marketplace, as that might fix it.

A medieval village with a field of grain and buildings in the distance
Image Source: Hooded Horse

Overall, out of the three, the quickest to produce is definitely leather. In order to produce this resource, you need to be treating the Hides that you get from your local Hunting Camp. So, that is just three simple steps. Set up your Hunting Camp, build a Tannery close to it, and after a bit of a wait, you will start getting Hides and can produce Leather to sell clothes.

Yarn and Linen are definitely more complicated to produce, as they will require several steps, such as starting Sheep breeding, building a Livestock Trading Post, waiting for the sheep to reproduce themselves, and then sending the animals out to pasture in the Sheep Farm. That will get you Wool which a local Weaver’s Workshop can, then, turn into Yarn.

Linen requires even more steps, not to mention time. You’ll have to check how fertile is your land for Flax, identify the ideal place to build both a Farmhouse and a Field, and have a family (or ideally more than one) to work there. When the harvest is ready, have a Weaver’s Workshop to turn that Flax into Linen. It might require an entire year before you’re ready. Thus, if you are in a hurry to sell clothes, Leather is definitely your best bet.

That is all for how to get your Clothing Stall. For more information on Manor Lords, we’d recommend checking out our guides on Manor Lords cheats and how to deal with bandits.

