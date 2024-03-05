Money talks in Left or Right: Dress Up, and your models will help you earn some big bucks. There is more you can do to boost your earnings. Find out below how to get cash fast in Left Or Right: Dress Up.

Best Ways to Boost Cash in Left or Right: Dress Up

Your models earn cash passively on stage. All you have to do is choose their outfits. At the base level, they earn a small amount every second. There are a few things you can do to boost this income:

Tap the stage repeatedly to add extra cash

Add more models to the stage

Upgrade your stage

Hire models with better outfits

Watch ads to get boosts

Image Source: MeeGame Studio via Twinfinite

The best way to boost cash in Left or Right: Dress Up is to upgrade your stage. Upgrade the stage by either spending cash or watching 30-second ads. These upgrades make a real difference to your cash income in the long run. Upgrade stages with different set levels, each boosting more and more as you go. You start with set one:

Add a curtain for a +3% cash boost

Add lights for a +3% cash boost

Add a decorated wall for +5% cash boost

Add decoration for +5% cash boost

Add an elevated stage for +10% cash boost

Image Source: MeeGame Studio via Twinfinite

Fill up your stage with as many models as you can. You start with three spaces and can watch an ad or pay for two more spaces as you progress. The more models you have on stage, the more money you make! What your models are wearing makes a difference to their income, too. Choose the items that will attract the most attention (these have the eye icon beside them and usually prompt an ad).

Eventually, you will earn enough to get to the next stage and have even more passive earning power. Every time you level up in Left or Right: Dress Up, you will continue to boost your cash yield.

