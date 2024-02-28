Soul Strike Idle RPG Codes (February 2024)

Looking for the latest Soul Strike Idle RPG codes? This mobile game from renowned developer Com2us has finally released, with players diving into hands-off battles. The gameplay loop centers around passively winning fights to slowly upgrade your stats and team, making you even more powerful. That becomes a whole lot easier when redeeming coupons!

All Soul Strike Idle RPG Codes

Soul Strike Idle RPG Codes (Active)

GR8T15KSS : Skill Summon Tickets x100 (New)

: Skill Summon Tickets x100 THX12KFSS : Class Summon Tickets x100

: Class Summon Tickets x100 10KXFDC79: Ether x10,000

Soul Strike Idle RPG Codes (Expired)

WELCOME31

MASTERS29

HAPPY2CU9

ENJOYSS17

CELEBR8T4

GET1GIFT3

HAVEGDAY7

DRESSUP18

HAPPYFRI5

AFKTODAY7

WEEKEND71

HAPPYMON3

SS2NIGHT5

THXS2ALL6

CONGRATS59

How to Redeem Codes in Soul Strike Idle RPG

Redeeming codes in the game is surprisingly difficult. While the devs commonly dish out freebies on social media – as we’ll get into later – there doesn’t appear to be an obvious redemption system in the game. The game previously had a clear Redeem Code button, but this seems to have disappeared.

Download Soul Strike Idle RPG from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Play through the guided combat tutorial until you have free reign of the menus. Roughly, you’ll want to clear the first 15 levels.

Tap the Menu button, then the Settings cog icon it brings up.

Hit Account and then scroll down to the Redeem Code button (which isn’t appearing right now).

Enter your CS code as seen on your profile, and a coupon from our list.

Hit Redeem and check your in-game mail to see what you’ve unlocked.

How to Get More Soul Strike Idle RPG Codes

The best place to check for more codes is the game’s official X page. It always posts the latest coupon as soon as it lands, alongside details on how long you’ve got until it expires. Turn on post notifications and you’re bound to never miss out on a future code.

Outside of that, we recommend checking the game’s official website, Discord server, and YouTube channel. All are valuable sources of news on Soul Strike, even if they’re somewhat less useful for codes.

Why Are My Soul Strike Idle RPG Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the most likely scenario here is that your code has expired. This tends to happen quite often, as there are only ever one or two coupons currently active in the game at once. The X page does share the expiration date for each code when it releases, so make note of that and redeem it as soon as you can.

The only alternative here is an existing problem where the Redeem Code feature doesn’t appear for new players. If you’re dealing with this, the only scenario is to wait for a software update to patch it and bring the function back.

What is Soul Strike Idle RPG?

Soul Strike is the latest in a growing trend of combat-heavy idle RPGs to sweep mobile platforms. Rather than dealing with the combat yourself, the gameplay focuses on spending currency on stat upgrades, rolling for new classes and skills, and organizing your team to be as efficient as possible. If you’ve played Boori’s Spooky Tales or Pixel Overlord, you’ll know exactly what to expect here.

That’s all for this guide! For more freebies, redeem the latest Whiteout Survival codes and Shakes and Fidget codes.