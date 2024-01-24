Similar to LEGO Fortnite and Ark, looting and crafting are essential components of Enshrouded. One material you will need to have throughout your playthrough is Bones. So, let’s explore how to get Bones in Enshrouded and what use they have.

Where Can You Get Bones in Enshrouded?

There are certain odds that bones will spawn either as loose loot around the world or within lootable chests that are often found in encampments and ruins. However, bones are most efficiently acquired through two other methods:

Get Bones by Destroying Objects

Surprisingly, this is the most reliable method of farming Bones in Enshrouded. You can find skeletons and other bony objects in every outpost or ruin on the map, and attacking them once or twice with a sword is enough to destroy them. However, sometimes, they drop only one bone per destroyed piece, slowing the farm in the end.

Get Bones by Killing Animals and Monsters

Another method for getting Bones in Enshrouded is hunting monsters and animals. The best ones for killing are the skeleton warriors that roam tombs and other dungeons above the shroud. Each one will yield bones, along with other valuable materials.

Furthermore, wolves and other wild animals will also drop bones, albeit in smaller quantities. It might be an issue with their loot tables, but nevertheless, farming bones by killing wild animals can be time-consuming.

What Are Bones and Where Do You Use Them in Enshrouded?

Bones are a common crafting material in Enshrouded. In the early game, you will often use them to craft magical weapons such as Staffs and Wands. You won’t need that many of them, though, so there is no need to stock up dozens or hundreds of them.

Bones are a common crafting material in Enshrouded. In the early game, you will often use them to craft magical weapons such as Staffs and Wands. You won't need that many of them, though, so there is no need to stock up dozens or hundreds of them.