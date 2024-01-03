How to Get Bone M in Monster Hunter World

The materials you discover along the way can significantly help you with upgrades for your gear. One of the most common resources you’ll need is Monster Hunter World’s Bone M, and we’re here to show you how to find it.

Where to Find Bone M in Monster Hunter World

Players can acquire Bone M by completing various missions and taking down larger monsters. You’ll likely obtain one early on during the Monster Hunter World quest, Urgent: Pukei-Pukei Hunt, which will reward you with the material upon completion. Hunters can also take down beasts for more Bone M, such as:

Pukei-Pukei

Barroth

Jyuratodus

Tobi-Kadachi

It should be noted that these creatures won’t 100 percent guarantee a drop, but they will increase your chances. Thus, if you see any of these beasts while on a free-roam expedition, you should take some time to eliminate and analyze their remains.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Aside from the general takedowns, the Monster Hunter World Wiki page suggests participating in the following quests for Bone M:

Missions Types Hunter Ranks The Best Kind of Quest Assigned 3 Sinister Shadows in the Swamp Assigned 3 Flying Sparks: Tobi-Kadachi Assigned 3 The Encroaching Anjanath Assigned 4 One for the History Books Assigned 4 Scatternut Shortage Optional 3 The Current Situation Optional 3 Mirred in the Spire Optional 3 The Piscine Problem Optional 3 Landing the Landslide Wyvern Optional 3 Special Arena: Pukei-Pukei Optional 3 Special Arena: Barroth Optional 3 Special Arena: Tobi-Kadachi Optional 3 Royal Relocation Optional 4 One Helluva Sinus Infection Optional 4 Special Arena: Anjanath Optional 4 Special Arena: Rathian Optional 4 Special Arena: Paolumu Optional 4 Special Arena: Radobaan Optional 4

Like the monster Bone M drops, quests won’t always provide you with the material since it is relatively rare compared to other objects. You’ll just have to grind as much as possible until you’ve received enough for your desired gear set. It’s also an excellent idea to raise your Hunter Rank to access the more advanced levels.

You can then use the resource for your character’s weapon and armor upgrades. In particular, hunters can talk to the Smithy to craft the Pukei Greaves, among many others. Or, you can sell it for 300 Zenny to get some extra money.

That covers everything you need to know about getting Bone M in Monster Hunter World. For more tips and tricks, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get and use Piercing Claw.