How to Get Bone M in Monster Hunter World

Do you have a bone to pick with these monsters?

Bone M in Monster Hunter World
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

The materials you discover along the way can significantly help you with upgrades for your gear. One of the most common resources you’ll need is Monster Hunter World’s Bone M, and we’re here to show you how to find it.

Where to Find Bone M in Monster Hunter World

Players can acquire Bone M by completing various missions and taking down larger monsters. You’ll likely obtain one early on during the Monster Hunter World quest, Urgent: Pukei-Pukei Hunt, which will reward you with the material upon completion. Hunters can also take down beasts for more Bone M, such as:

  • Pukei-Pukei
  • Barroth
  • Jyuratodus
  • Tobi-Kadachi

It should be noted that these creatures won’t 100 percent guarantee a drop, but they will increase your chances. Thus, if you see any of these beasts while on a free-roam expedition, you should take some time to eliminate and analyze their remains.

Pukei-Pukei in Monster Hunter World
Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Aside from the general takedowns, the Monster Hunter World Wiki page suggests participating in the following quests for Bone M:

MissionsTypesHunter Ranks
The Best Kind of QuestAssigned3
Sinister Shadows in the SwampAssigned3
Flying Sparks: Tobi-KadachiAssigned3
The Encroaching AnjanathAssigned4
One for the History BooksAssigned4
Scatternut ShortageOptional3
The Current SituationOptional3
Mirred in the SpireOptional3
The Piscine ProblemOptional3
Landing the Landslide WyvernOptional3
Special Arena: Pukei-PukeiOptional3
Special Arena: BarrothOptional3
Special Arena: Tobi-KadachiOptional3
Royal RelocationOptional4
One Helluva Sinus InfectionOptional4
Special Arena: AnjanathOptional4
Special Arena: RathianOptional4
Special Arena: PaolumuOptional4
Special Arena: RadobaanOptional4

Like the monster Bone M drops, quests won’t always provide you with the material since it is relatively rare compared to other objects. You’ll just have to grind as much as possible until you’ve received enough for your desired gear set. It’s also an excellent idea to raise your Hunter Rank to access the more advanced levels.

You can then use the resource for your character’s weapon and armor upgrades. In particular, hunters can talk to the Smithy to craft the Pukei Greaves, among many others. Or, you can sell it for 300 Zenny to get some extra money.

That covers everything you need to know about getting Bone M in Monster Hunter World. For more tips and tricks, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get and use Piercing Claw.

