How to Get Bone M in Monster Hunter World

The materials you discover along the way can significantly help you with upgrades for your gear. One of the most common resources you’ll need is Monster Hunter World’s Bone M, and we’re here to show you how to find it.
Where to Find Bone M in Monster Hunter World
Players can acquire Bone M by completing various missions and taking down larger monsters. You’ll likely obtain one early on during the Monster Hunter World quest, Urgent: Pukei-Pukei Hunt, which will reward you with the material upon completion. Hunters can also take down beasts for more Bone M, such as:
- Pukei-Pukei
- Barroth
- Jyuratodus
- Tobi-Kadachi
It should be noted that these creatures won’t 100 percent guarantee a drop, but they will increase your chances. Thus, if you see any of these beasts while on a free-roam expedition, you should take some time to eliminate and analyze their remains.
Aside from the general takedowns, the Monster Hunter World Wiki page suggests participating in the following quests for Bone M:
|Missions
|Types
|Hunter Ranks
|The Best Kind of Quest
|Assigned
|3
|Sinister Shadows in the Swamp
|Assigned
|3
|Flying Sparks: Tobi-Kadachi
|Assigned
|3
|The Encroaching Anjanath
|Assigned
|4
|One for the History Books
|Assigned
|4
|Scatternut Shortage
|Optional
|3
|The Current Situation
|Optional
|3
|Mirred in the Spire
|Optional
|3
|The Piscine Problem
|Optional
|3
|Landing the Landslide Wyvern
|Optional
|3
|Special Arena: Pukei-Pukei
|Optional
|3
|Special Arena: Barroth
|Optional
|3
|Special Arena: Tobi-Kadachi
|Optional
|3
|Royal Relocation
|Optional
|4
|One Helluva Sinus Infection
|Optional
|4
|Special Arena: Anjanath
|Optional
|4
|Special Arena: Rathian
|Optional
|4
|Special Arena: Paolumu
|Optional
|4
|Special Arena: Radobaan
|Optional
|4
Like the monster Bone M drops, quests won’t always provide you with the material since it is relatively rare compared to other objects. You’ll just have to grind as much as possible until you’ve received enough for your desired gear set. It’s also an excellent idea to raise your Hunter Rank to access the more advanced levels.
You can then use the resource for your character’s weapon and armor upgrades. In particular, hunters can talk to the Smithy to craft the Pukei Greaves, among many others. Or, you can sell it for 300 Zenny to get some extra money.
That covers everything you need to know about getting Bone M in Monster Hunter World. For more tips and tricks, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get and use Piercing Claw.