Wondering how to get Bear King in Anime Defenders? This Tank unit is one of the most powerful in all of the Roblox TDS game, so it’s no surprise players are desperate to add it to their lineup. In this guide, we’ll explain how to unlock the Bear King so it’s part of your setup.

How Do You Get Anime Defenders Bear King?

The only way to get the Bear King unit in Anime Defenders is to buy it for 2,000 Raid Shards in the Raid Shop.

Despite being a Mythical unit that’s arguably the best Tank in the entire game, getting the Bear King is actually mercifully easy. The hardest part will be to procure enough Raid Shards to make the purchase. Since each normal raid in the game tends to dish out 40-50 Raid Shards as a reward, you’ll need to successfully clear approximately 40 raids until you have enough currency. Since one raid only pops up every two hours, this is bound to take a good while.

Then, head to the Raid Shop to spend your Shards. Fortunately, Bear King is the only unit exclusive to the Raid Shop at the time of writing, so you’ll only need to grind this hard for one specific purpose.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Once you’ve purchased Bear King, you can summon it in TDS levels at the cost of 950 Gold. It’ll take up four blocks, but that’s more than worth it for the blistering damage it dishes out. Once you upgrade it 11 times, it’ll evolve into the Bear King (Unlocked) unit, which is even better – one of the very best Anime Defenders units.

