Orb Vallis is massive, and it’s rich with resources and minerals you’ll need to upgrade your gear. However, getting some, like Axidrol Alloy, can be time-consuming. So, we prepared a couple of tips to speed up your Axidrol Alloy farming in Warframe. Check them out below.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Axidrol Alloy in Warframe

Image Source: Shoe Hat via Warframe Fandom Wiki

In Warframe, you can craft Axidrol Alloy from Axidite, which is obtainable via mining red mineral veins on Orb Vallis. This is the full recipe:

1,000 Credits

20 Axidite

500 Ferrite

10 Rubedo

You can buy the reusable blueprint from Smokefinger for 1,000 Solaris United standing (he is in the northern part of Fortuna; a pickaxe icon shows his location on the map). This much standing shouldn’t be a problem to get, but if you are literally on zero, freeing prisoners around Granum Void is the best place to farm it.

Also, each craft takes one minute to complete, though you can rush it for five platinum if you’re really swimming in currency. But even then, wasting platinum, which is fairly valuable in Warframe, on rushing crafts like Axidrol Alloy is illogical.

Axidite Farming Locations in Warframe

Here is a map of Orb Vallis (Venus) with highlighted best locations to mine red mineral veins for Axidite:

Image Source: Twinfinite via Warframe Fandom Wiki

The caves west of the Transit Depot are your best bet to find Axidite for your Axidrol Alloy farm. There are plenty of mineral veins, not just red ones, so it’s great for getting other resources, too.

Alternative Farming Method

Another way you can go about farming Axidite is to go to Deck 12 and mine the red veins close to it. Once you deplete them, enter Deck 12 and leave it, forcing the map to respawn the veins you already mined. This is by far the most monotonous and boring method to farm it.

That sums up everything you need to know about farming Axidrol Alloy in Warframe. For more Warframe guides, see the links we appended below. We even have a tier list of all Incarnon Genesis weapons if you are interested in that.