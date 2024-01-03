Monster Hunter: World continues to enthrall players years after its release, its concurrent player count currently through the proverbial roof with tens of thousands of players returning to the hunt for the most fearsome beasts in the game.

Of course, any monster hunter worth their salt knows that to craft the best gear and weapons, it’s not only about defeating huge creatures like the iconic Rathalos; the other half of the challenge is gathering resources out in the open world.

One such important resource is Aquacore Ore, which can be tricky to find if you don’t know where to look. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on some, here is our handy (eheh) guide for how to get Aquacore ore in Monster Hunter: World.

Where to Find Aquacore Ore in Monster Hunter: World & What It’s For

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

If you’re in need of Aquacore Ore for some crafting endeavors in Monster Hunter: World, luckily it’s a Rarity 4 (lower rank) resource that can be gathered in reasonable amounts. Described as having “a vibrant glow that mirrors the ocean”, it can be gathered from blue-colored mining ores in the Coral Highlands area.

Navigating the Coral Highlands is the crux of the challenge here, as many players know of its maze-like winding paths in and out of caverns and absurdly steep cliff drop-offs that can all have you feeling a bit turned around at times. Luckily, we’ve indicated all zone areas in the Coral Highlands which contain mining ores with the chance to drop Aquacore Ore. They include:

Area 8

Area 9

Area 10

Area 11 (one ore spot is near the waterfall)

Area 12

Area 14

Area 15

There are also three optional quests that potentially give Aquacore Ore as a reward for completion. They include:

Gone in a Flash – This HR8 quest involves slaying the Elder Dragon Kirin in the Coral Highlands.

– This HR8 quest involves slaying the Elder Dragon Kirin in the Coral Highlands. Say Cheese! – This is a HR11 quest that involves slaying a Tzitzi-Ya-Ku also found in the Coral Highlands.

This is a HR11 quest that involves slaying a Tzitzi-Ya-Ku also found in the Coral Highlands. Loop the Paolumu – This is another HR11 quest that requires hunting a Paolumu in the Coral Highlands.

What Aquacore Ore is Used For

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

As you continue to battle monsters of higher difficulty, which increases your Hunter Rank and eventually your Master Rank, you’ll realize how it important is to start getting creative and attentive with your gear and weapon builds. Boosting your stats in the proper way is paramount to conquering the game’s toughest beasts, and one of the most critical items to help with that is Charms.

Aquacore Ore is used specifically for crafting a wide variety of Tier 1 charms that can all be extremely beneficial to your character, including:

Attack Charm I

Evasion Charm I

Ironside Charm I

Master’s Charm I

Tranq Charm I

Whetstone Charm I

Poison Charm I

Defense Charm I

Paralysis Charm I

Sleep Charm I

Stun Charm I

Windproof Charm I

Health Charm I

Recovery Charm I

Fire Charm I

Water Charm I

Thunder Charm I

Blaze Charm I

Food Charm I

Shock Charm I

Venom Charm I

Immobilize Charm I

KO Charm I

Enervate Charm I

Artillery Charm I

Hungerless Charm I

Friendship Charm I

Extension Charm I

Glutton’s Charm I

Blessing Charm I

Rally Charm I

Botany Charm I

Geology Charm I

Slinger Charm I

Smoke Charm I

Mirewalker Charm I

Insect Charm I

Intimidator Charm I

Heavy Artillery Charm I

Heavy Artillery Charm II

Light Eater’s Charm

Tracker Charm

Fortification Charm

Performer’s Charm

Capacity Charm

Bleed Charm I

Speed Heal Charm I

Ice Charm I

Blight Charm I

Frost Charm I

Master’s Charm I

Sheat Charm I

Awakening Charm I

These charm accessories can be forged by simply paying a visit to the Smithy. To initially unlock them, you’ll need to have reached the Coral Highlands (where Aquacore Ore is found, conveniently) and gained access to the Third Fleet’s Research Base and the wyverian NPC named the Elder Melder.

This concludes our guide to how to get Aquacore Ore in Monster Hunter: World. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you find the Coral Highlands a tricky area to navigate, or if it’s just us.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Monster Hunter: World, such as our list of the best and worst character creations players have made.