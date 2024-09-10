How to Get All Genshin Impact x McDonalds Rewards

The Genshin Impact x McDonalds collaboration has some nice rewards up for grabs, but only if you know how to redeem them. Luckily, we’re here to help you figure out how to redeem them all before the event ends later this month.

Genshin Impact X McDonalds Rewards – How to Get and Redeem All Rewards

Image Credit: miHoYo and McDonald’s

All of the Genshin Impact x McDonalds collaboration rewards are obtained the same way, albeit with different purchase requirements.

To start, open up the McDonalds App and make sure you’re registered for the MyMcDonald’s rewards program. If you aren’t you won’t be given the reward redemption code for any of your purchases.

After that’s done, search for the Genshin Impact meal items promotional banner in the app. The two currently available for purchase are the Genshin Impact Apple Pie and the Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal. Purchase either one of these, and then a redemption code will be sent to the email associated with your MyMcdonald’s account.

Once you have the redemption code, head to the official Genshin Impact website and click on the Redeem Code tab. Type in the code you received, and you’ll be given the reward you earned based on your purchase. You can then access all of the rewards via your in-game mail so long as you are at Adventure Rank 2 or above, with the rewards arriving later on if you aren’t.

We’ve listed all for the known rewards down below for your convenience.

Collaboration Item Name Rewards for Purchase Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Apple Pie Primogems x40, Mora x20,000, Golden Apple Pastry Recipe, Golden Apple Pastry x3, Mystic Enhancement Ore x4, Hero’s Wit x2 Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Deluxe McCrispy Meal “Wings of Delicacies” Glider, “Celebration: Crispy and Sweet” Namecard

All Genshin Impact x McDonalds Collaboration Restrictions Explained

With all of that said though, there are some restrictions to the Genshin Impact x McDonalds collaboration event.

For starters, it’s only being held in the U.S. Those who try to make a purchase outside of the states, or who try to redeem codes outside of the country, won’t be able to get the rewards laid out above.

There’s also a firm time limit on when the items can be earned and redeemed. Only purchases made between Sept. 17 and Sept. 29 can earn a redemption code, and those codes need to be redeemed before Oct. 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. local time to receive the rewards tied to them.

Finally, each reward can only be redeemed once per Genshin Impact account, so don’t try to hoard multiple redemptions.

Keep all of this in mind, and make sure you get these time and region sensitive rewards before they’re gone.

That’s all we have on how to get all of the Genshin Impact x McDonalds rewards. For more on the game, check out our guides on all of the Hydroculus locations and Alchemic Ascension rewards.

