The world of Genshin Impact is sprawling, full of intricate stories and collectibles in every nook. No such collectible is more varied and obscure in its location than the Hydroculus. Strewn all over the landscape, to collect all 270 Hydroculi is an immense task. As such, to aid you on the journey, we’ve put together this visual guide on all Hydroculus locations in Genshin Impact.

All Hydroculus in Genshin Impact

In roaming around Fontaine to find all 270 Hydroculi, you will visit:

Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering

Liffey region

Court of Fontaine

Beryl region

Belleau region

Erinnyes Forest

Morte region

Petrichor Island

Sea of Bygone Eras

There are instances where quests have to be completed before you are able to access a Hyroculus, or the Hydroculus in question is particularly difficult to reach. In these instances, we have made sure to inform you, to make the job of collecting all 270 Hyroculi as easy as possible.

Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering

Image Source: HoyoLAB via Twinfinite

The following list contains all Hydroculus locations within the northeastern section of the Fontaine area – specifically, that surrounding the Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering.

It should be noted that you’ll need to complete the Road to the Singularity world quest before you can reach Hydroculi two and three. Beyond that, it is also important to note that you will require Arkhium Lumenite – a special material – before being able to access Hydroculus 35.

For Hydroculi two and three, you must first enter the cave northwest of spot 3. Ride the elevator down into the cave tunnels to be able to access these Hydroculi spots.

Liffey Region

Image Source: HoyoLAB via Twinfinite

The following list contains all Hydroculus locations within the northwestern section of the Fontaine area – specifically, the Liffey region.

The only spot that requires some pre-planning to access is Hydroculi one. The Unfinished Comedy quest will have to be completed before you can access it.

Court of Fontaine Area

Image Source: HoyoLAB via Twinfinite

The following list contains all Hydroculus locations within the northern section of the Fontaine area – specifically, that surrounding the Court of Fontaine.

It should be noted that the Narzissenkreuz Adventure and Aqueous Tidemarks world quests will have to be completed before you can access certain Hydroculi – one to three, and 28 to 31 respectively.

For Hydroculus 28, you must first catch a fish off the deck of the boat the Hydroculus is floating above. this will create a portal, which will teleport you above.

The Beryl and Belleau Regions

Image Source: HoyoLAB via Twinfinite

The following list contains all Hydroculus locations within the southern section of the Fontaine area – specifically, the Beryl and Belleau regions.

It should be noted that the A Brush of Seafoam and Crimson world quest will have to be completed before you can access Hydroculi one to three.

Erinnyes Forest Area

Image Source: HoyoLAB via Twinfinite

The following list contains all Hydroculus locations within the eastern section of the Fontaine area – specifically, the Erinnyes Forest.

It should be noted that you cannot get Hydroculi 29, 27, and 26 before completing the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes world quest.

For Hydroculus eight, Permingeat, the shipmate on the shipwreck, asks you to answer three questions. The answers are: ‘three’, ‘three’, and ‘romararitime flower’.

Hydroculus 21 is accessed through an underground tunnel. A cave entrance, east of the Weeping Willow, leads you to a cannon. Use it to break open the wall obstructing your path, revealing the Hydroculus.

The Morte Region

Image Source: HoyoLAB via Twinfinite

The following list contains all Hydroculus locations within the southeastern section of the Fontaine area – specifically, the Morte region.

It should be noted that you need to finish the Search in the Algae Sea world quest before you can access Hydroculi one, 13, 17, and 24.

Hydroculus 14 is located on top of the tall tower. However, after the local world quests have been completed, the tower sinks into the ground. As such, if you have not found this Hydroculus by this point, you can access it through the airship next to the Teleport Waypoint.

Petrichor Island Area

Image Source: HoyoLAB via Twinfinite

The following list contains all Hydroculus locations within the southern section of the Fontaine area – specifically, Petrichor Island.

It should be noted that you cannot access Hydoculi 6 to 1 before the Shadow Over Petrichor world quest has been completed.

Sea of Bygone Eras (East)

Image Source: HoyoLAB via Twinfinite

The following list contains all Hydroculus locations within the eastern section of the Sea of Bygone Eras region of the Fontaine area.

It should be noted that you cannot access this area until the Last Day of Rumeria world quest has been completed. Beyond that, the Canticles of Harmony quest will have to be completed – even the Fortune Plango Vulnera sub-quest – before the first two Hydroculus spots can be accessed.

Sea of Bygone Eras (West)

Image Source: HoyoLAB via Twinfinite

The following list contains all Hydroculus locations within the western section of the Sea of Bygone Eras region of the Fontaine area.

It should be noted that you cannot access this area until the Last Day of Rumeria world quest has been completed. Furthermore, some Hydroculi are located in caves within the Sea of Bygone Eras – as such, they have been shown separately, on the right-hand side.

Phew, with all of the Hydroculi collected, you’ll finally have enough (plus one) to level up all of the region’s Statues of the Seven to level 10.

For more Genshin Impact content, you can read all about our coverage of the new Alchemical Ascension potion-making mode.

