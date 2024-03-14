Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension Guide – How to Start & Tips

Genshin Impact version 4.5 features a new mode called Alchemical Ascension, where you run a potion shop. If you need some guidance about this mini-game, we’re here to help. Here’s how to start Alchemical Ascension in Genshin Impact, alongside some handy tips.

How to Start Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension Event

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

To start the Alchemical Ascension mode in Genshin Impact, reach Adventure Rank 20 and complete the Song of the Dragon and Freedom quest. Then, you can visit the Knights of Favonius Library and speak with Lisa.

Your main goal in the Alchemical Ascension event is to concoct various potions. To do this, you must fill up a square box with your ingredients. Each material has a unique shape, so you need to play around to ensure that they fit.

The ingredients that you used in the Alchemical Ascension event can only be obtained from growing new plants in the potion garden. You cannot use wild plants that you gather on your adventure. As you level up your Alchemy Level, you will unlock better materials that you can grow and use.

Once you have concocted a potion, you must put your product on the shelf to sell it to your customers. After a few Operation Cycles, the demand for your potions will change, and you must keep track of this via Market News.

You can also purchase new Cultivation Areas by speaking to a knight named Freda in the Alchemical Ascension event. Similar to your potion ingredients, you cannot use your own Mora to purchase supplies and can only use money you obtain from selling potions. The knight also sells other useful stuff, such as Potion Bottles and Improved Alchemy Cauldrons.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension Event Tips

There are certain activities in the Alchemical Ascension event that you must complete before you can finish one Operation Cycle. Here is the Operation Cycle process that I recommend:

Check Freda’s shop for new upgrades. Harvest your plants from the Cultivation Area. Concoct a new Potion based on market demand. Stock your stall with a new potion. End the Operation Cycle.

If you forget the current market demand, you can visit the potion stall and press the Square button to check the Market News. There are usually two types of potion that your consumers want during each Operation Week. You must figure out what kind of effects each potion requires to increase your income.

When purchasing new upgrades from Freda, I recommend prioritizing buying a new Cultivation Area until you have nine. After that, you can purchase Potion Bottles and Improved Alchemy Cauldrons.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Some special customers, a.k.a. playable characters, may even visit your shop during the Alchemical Ascension event. If you complete their Custom Orders, you can get a ton of points and Mora.

That covers everything you need to know about the Alchemical Ascension event. For more Genshin Impact content, you can check out our post on the best characters and weapons in Chronicled Wish Banner.