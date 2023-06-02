How to Get All Diablo 4 KFC Free Rewards

In one of the more unexpected crossovers of the recent past, Diablo 4 has partnered up with infamous chicken-house KFC to bring players a series of tasty rewards in game. But what are the Diablo 4 KFC Free Rewards, and how do players claim them all?

In terms of Diablo 4 Rewards, there’s plenty for players to get their hands on depending on the edition they’ve purchased (Deluxe and Ultimate offer plenty, as well as early access).

KFC Free Rewards in Diablo 4: How To Claim

Because of a surprise crossover between KFC and Blizzard Entertainment’s demon-slaying epic, there’s also the opportunity to get some in-game rewards by (checks notes) ordering chicken.

First things first, what are the Diablo 4 KFC free rewards? We’ve listed them all below, in the order they’re unlocked:

Dread Pheasant Slayer Bow

Thrumming Axle Staff

Hand of Gallus Polearm

Vessel of the Eleven Totem

Foul Reaper Two-Handed Scythe

Each cosmetic can be unlocked via ordering KFC. But how do you ensure you get the rewards when you order your food?

Image Credit: Blizzard / KFC via Twinfinite

There’s a couple of things you need to do, which we’ve outlined below:

Login to your KFC Account and to your Battle.net account. If you don’t have one, both are free and simple to setup. Link the two accounts together via the Battle.net website. This will unlock the first reward. Order KFC to unlock further rewards. Check you meet the reward criteria before ordering! Redeem your rewards in-game via the My Diablo Rewards Page. This can be accessed by logging to the KFC x Diablo webpage after confirming your accounts are linked.

Image Credit: Blizzard / KFC via Twinfinite

Players cannot choose their rewards (they’ll work their way through the listed cosmetics in a set order, one at a time). The final day to make purchases via KFC that will count towards earning Diablo 4 Rewards is July 2. They can be redeemed in game until July 15, so make sure you’ve reaped the finger lickin’ goodness by then.

That’s everything to know about the Diablo 4 KFC Free Rewards. For everything else Diablo 4, check out the related content below.

About the author