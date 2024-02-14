How to Fuse Mithras in Persona 3 Reload

Is that Diogenes from Getting Over It?

Elizabeth will ask you to fuse or obtain some Personas to help you get stronger in Persona 3 Reload. Among them is a Persona from Chariot Arcana called Mithras, and in this guide, we will explain how you can fuse it.

Persona 3 Reload Mithras Fusion Recipe

Mithras is a Level 24 Chariot Persona that you can obtain by using Dyad Fusion. The fuse combinations that you can use depend on whether or not you have DLC Personas in your game.

Here are some combinations you can try if you have the base game:

Jack-o’-Lantern (Magician) x Tam Lin (Lovers)

Leanan Sidhe (Empress) x Forneus (Emperor)

Take-Mikazuchi (Emperor) x Silky (Lovers)

Oberon (Emperor) x Tam Lin (Lovers)

Forneus (Emperor) x Narcissus (Lovers)

If you purchased Persona 3 Reload‘s DLCs, you should use these combinations instead:

Take-Mikazuchi (Emperor) x Tam Lin (Lovers)

Nigi Mitama (Temperance) x Yatagarasu (Sun)

Leanan Sidhe (Empress) x Oberon (Emperor)

Jack-o’-Lantern (Magician) x Narcissus (Lovers)

Hua Po (Magician) x Carmen (Lovers)

Zorro (Magician) x Carmen (Lovers)

Mithras Stats & Skills

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

Here are Mithras’ stats and resistances:

Strength: 16

Magic: 19

Energy: 15

Agility: 14

Luck: 15

Weakness: Electric

Resist: Slash

Repel: None

Null: None

Absorb: Fire

Mithras has all sorts of skills that let it attack or debuff your enemies. This Persona is especially good against Shadows that are weak against Light and Fire elements.

Makouha – Innate – 10 SP – Deals Light damage to all foes.

Zan-ei – Innate – 10% HP – Deals medium Slash damage to one foe but causes more damage closer to the new moon.

Rakunda – Innate – 8 SP – Decreases one foe’s Defense for three turns.

Agilao – Level 25 – 6 SP – Deal medium Fire damage to one enemy.

Hama – Level 26 – 6 SP – 30 percent chance of causing an insta-kill on a single target using Light magic.

Tentarafoo – Level 27 – 10 SP – Inflicts Confuse on all enemies.

Swift Strike Level 29 – 15% HP – Deals light Strike damage to all foes (1-3 hits).

During my playthrough, I actually obtained Mithras by fusing Mothman with Berith. This is not an optimal combination because Mothman is a Level 31 Persona. You won’t be able to obtain it if you are only Level 24.

However, since I had ignored this particular request for a while, I reached Level 41 before I finally attempted to fuse Mithras. I was quite surprised when I learned that Elizabeth’s next fusion request in Persona 3 Reload was to acquire Mothman.