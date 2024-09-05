How to Freeze the Hammer-Wielding Deity in Astro Bot – Thaw God of Thunder Trophy Guide

Wondering how to freeze the hammer-wielding deity in Astro Bot? As per the requirements of the Thaw, God of Thunder trophy, you’ll need to do this in the Crash Site hub area if you truly want to hit the coveted Platinum. We’ll walk you through what you need to do!

How to Freeze the Hammer-Wielding Deity in Astro Bot

First of all, you’ll need to find the Thor- and Kratos-themed bots before you can interact with them in the Crash Site. Fortunately, Kratos is impossible to miss, as you unlock his and Atreus’ bots after completing the Wako Taco boss fight.

To get Thor, you’ll need to play through the Bot of War level that comes next. His bot is located on the back of a serpent that appears towards the middle of the level. You can check our full walkthrough to find out exactly how to grab it.

After that, both Thor and Kratos should appear in bot form in the God of War-themed zone of the Crash Site. Managing to freeze Thor, however, is a slightly trickier task. You need to position yourself very specifically so you’re leaving Thor in the middle of yourself and Kratos. This is because when you hit Kratos in the Crash Site, he’ll fling his axe and freeze you.

Therefore, you need to hit Kratos and then run behind Thor immediately after. If you do it quickly enough, it’ll cause Kratos’ axe to hit Thor, freezing him in the process. With that done, wait a few seconds, and the Thaw, God of Thunder trophy will ping. You’re now one closer to the Platinum!

That’s all you need to know about freezing the hammer-wielding deity to get the Thaw, God of Thunder trophy in Astro Bot. For more like this, check out how to get the Lost Eggacy trophy, What a Trip! trophy, and Let’s Twist Again trophy.

