How to Fix Xbox Error Code 0x80244022

If you’ve been gaming on a Windows 10 device and you’ve come across error code 0x80242022, this means that an Xbox Game Pass game hasn’t been installed properly onto your PC. You may see the error text that reads “Reconnect the drive you download to. We can’t find it.” and feel stumped on how to fix it. Fortunately, the solution is incredibly simple: here’s how to fix Xbox error code 0x80242022.

Xbox Error Code 0x80242022 Fix

In order to fix Xbox error code 0x80242022, all you have to do is unhide your game file on your Windows 10 device. To do this, start by opening your File Explorer, whose icon appears on your taskbar. Then, select the View tab, and you should be able to select the Hidden items box.

Once you find your game file, right-click on it and select Properties. Find the Attributes tab and there should be a check box next to the Hidden option. If it’s checked, click the box to remove the check, and try reinstalling it. It should now work, and you should be able to play your Game Pass game on your Windows 10 device.

If the issue persists, you may have to consider uninstalling and reinstalling your game. Then, restart your device and see if that clears up the problem. By and large, though, unhiding the game file on Windows 10 should fix this particular error you’re getting.

That’s how to fix Xbox error code 0x80242022. Now that you’ve gotten that worked out and are free to download Game Pass games, you can download the newest title Palworld, and check out Twinfinite’s guide to get a jumpstart on it!