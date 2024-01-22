Guides

How to Fix Xbox Error Code 0x80244022

A quick fix to get your back into your Game Pass games.

Xbox logo
Image Source: Microsoft Xbox

If you’ve been gaming on a Windows 10 device and you’ve come across error code 0x80242022, this means that an Xbox Game Pass game hasn’t been installed properly onto your PC. You may see the error text that reads “Reconnect the drive you download to. We can’t find it.” and feel stumped on how to fix it. Fortunately, the solution is incredibly simple: here’s how to fix Xbox error code 0x80242022.

Xbox Error Code 0x80242022 Fix

In order to fix Xbox error code 0x80242022, all you have to do is unhide your game file on your Windows 10 device. To do this, start by opening your File Explorer, whose icon appears on your taskbar. Then, select the View tab, and you should be able to select the Hidden items box.

Once you find your game file, right-click on it and select Properties. Find the Attributes tab and there should be a check box next to the Hidden option. If it’s checked, click the box to remove the check, and try reinstalling it. It should now work, and you should be able to play your Game Pass game on your Windows 10 device.

If the issue persists, you may have to consider uninstalling and reinstalling your game. Then, restart your device and see if that clears up the problem. By and large, though, unhiding the game file on Windows 10 should fix this particular error you’re getting.

That’s how to fix Xbox error code 0x80242022. Now that you’ve gotten that worked out and are free to download Game Pass games, you can download the newest title Palworld, and check out Twinfinite’s guide to get a jumpstart on it!

Related Posts

About the author

Matt Anderson

Matt has been a freelance writer at Twinfinite for a year, and he's been in the games media industry for three years. He typically covers topics related to console news and industry trends for the site, and he has a major interest in first-party console games. Matt also has a Bachelor’s in Screenwriting from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia, is an avid content creator on YouTube and TikTok, and legend has it he once asked Super Smash Bros. Melee to be his Prom date.

More Stories by Matt Anderson

Comments